Boochcraft Expands to the East Coast

San Diego, CA —Boochcraft, the country’s #1 selling hard kombucha, announces major East Coast distribution expansion to New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Maine. The five-year-old hard kombucha company, which prides itself on using whole organic fruit and fair trade ingredients for its 7% ABV beverages, is a staple at retailers like Whole Foods, Sprouts, Erewhon, and other national chains. Boochcraft is currently available in nine additional states (California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, Hawaii, Colorado, and Texas, with Idaho recently added), making the East Coast growth a significant leap for the company. Logistically, as Boochcraft expands, the sourcing of whole organic fruit and juicing in-house is essential to maintaining the highest quality and freshness. This commitment is what sets Boochcraft apart.

Born with humble beginnings out of a garage in San Diego in 2016, Boochcraft is the nation’s premier certified organic hard kombucha and one of the top 40 breweries in the US. The beverage company offers a core collection of distinct and delicious flavors, including Grapefruit Hibiscus, Ginger Lime, Orange Pomegranate, and Apple Jasmine. Boochcraft has also become known for its seasonally limited and heirloom offerings, including fan-favorites like Passionfruit Blood Orange, Watermelon Chili, Mint Mojito, and Spiced Pear.

The inspiration for Boochcraft came from three friends who together sought a high-quality alcoholic beverage crafted with integrity: a mission-driven, delicious hard beverage healthier for imbibers and the planet. As a leader in the ever-growing “better-for-you” booze category, Boochcraft is handcrafted using raw, certified organic ingredients sourced directly from farmers. These relationships with smaller, organic, and family-owned farms enable Boochcraft to source their ingredients straight from the farms and uniquely juice whole fruit in-house.

“We’re stubborn about doing things the right way. It’s a commitment we made to ourselves when we started, and it’s what our customers have grown to expect from us,” explains Boochcraft CEO and co-founder Todd Kent. “For example, it’s incredibly challenging to be a juicery as well as a kombucha brewery, but we know that bringing in whole fruits and juicing them in-house is part of what makes our product so delicious and vibrant. We wouldn’t be comfortable going to market with anything less.”

A sense of community is central to Boochcraft. In addition to creating a new feel-good drinking culture driven by vitality and connection, the company looks for ways to preserve and restore the health of the planet. Boochcraft is committed to sourcing from local farms that use regenerative organic agricultural practices, observes sustainability practices throughout the brewing process, founded the Farm to Families program, and participates in 1% for the Planet.

Boochcraft’s hard kombuchas are available at Kroger and Whole Foods Markets throughout New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Maine.

For more information: https://boochcraft.com