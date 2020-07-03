Boochcraft Expands Distribution to South Texas and Austin

SAN DIEGO — Boochcraft, the country’s #1 selling hard kombucha, has recently expanded distribution to South Texas, including Austin. Boochcraft is now available in eight states: California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, Hawaii, Colorado, and Texas. Born out of a garage in San Diego and launched in Spring 2016, Boochcraft is the nation’s premier certified organic hard kombucha. The beverage company offers a core collection of distinct and delicious flavors, including Grapefruit Hibiscus, Ginger Lime, Lemon Maple, and Orange Pomegranate, in addition to limited seasonal and heirloom offerings, including fan-favorite summertime Watermelon Chili. Boochcraft is newly available in six-packs of 12 oz. cans and available at HEB Markets throughout Austin.

Steve Olkewicz, distributor and business development manager of Ben E. Keith Distributing, says of the expansion, “We are grateful and excited for the opportunity to partner with Boochcraft in the South Texas markets. Boochcraft has done a fantastic job creating authentic, high-quality, plant-based kombucha drinks for one of the fastest-growing alcohol beverage categories. Through Ben E. Keith distributors, we are eager to bring such a great product to retailers and consumers in the coming weeks and beyond.”

The inspiration for Boochcraft came from three friends who together sought a high-quality alcoholic beverage crafted with integrity: a mission-driven, delicious hard beverage healthier for imbibers and the planet. As a leader in the ever-growing “better-for-you” booze category, Boochcraft is handcrafted using raw, certified organic ingredients sourced directly from farmers. These relationships with smaller, organic, and family-owned farms enable Boochcraft to source their ingredients straight from the farms and uniquely juice whole fruit in-house.

“We’re stubborn about doing things the right way; it’s a commitment we made to ourselves when we started and it’s what our customers have grown to expect from us,” explains Boochcraft CEO and co-founder Todd Kent. “For example, it’s incredibly challenging to be a juicery as well as a kombucha brewery, but we know that bringing in whole fruits and juicing them in-house is part of what makes our product so delicious and vibrant. We wouldn’t be comfortable going to market with anything less.”

A sense of community is central to Boochcraft. In addition to creating a new feel-good drinking culture driven by vitality and connection, the company looks for ways to preserve and restore the health of the planet. Boochcraft is committed to sourcing from local farms that use regenerative organic agricultural practices, observes sustainability practices throughout the brewing process, founded the Farm to Families program, and participates in 1% for the Planet.

For More Information: boochcraft.com