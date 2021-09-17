Boochcraft Announces New Flavor in Collaboration with Maui Brewing Co

San Diego, CA – In collaboration with Maui Brewing Co., Boochcraft, the pioneer in the hard kombucha space, announces the release of Coconut Mamaki as their newest Liquid Art Lab flavor. The five-year-old hard kombucha company, which prides itself on using whole organic fruit and fair trade ingredients, teamed up with Maui Brewing Co. to create a new Boochcraft flavor that celebrates their shared values and complementary locations. This tropical and flavorful combination uses Hawaiian mamaki tea (well-known for its numerous health benefits), coconuts, and Southern California grapefruits. It’s perfect for sipping during the last long days of summer.

Coconut Mamaki is a part of Boochcraft’s Liquid Art Lab line – their creative playground for limited-release flavors, where fun flavor combos and inspiring art are combined. The artist behind this can is O’ahu-based Miriam Engel. The can’s design inspiration stemmed from colorists and landscape painters; Miriam has always been drawn to dramatic outdoor scenes and colorful interiors. In tasting Coconut Mamaki, the grapefruit refreshingly shines through with the subtle undertones and pleasantly sweet taste of coconut on the backend. Szechuan peppercorns bring citrus and herbal flavor to the surface, with the mamaki tea adding an intriguing herbal character. This collaboration flavor is juicy, refreshing, and carries an approachable herbal quality for a super pleasant drinking experience.

Boochcraft is the modern drinker’s alternative to big booze brands, fake ingredients, and underwhelming flavors. By bringing real, organic ingredients and supply chain transparency to alcohol, Boochcraft has created an unparalleled drinking experience. Boochcraft’s offerings are centered on bright, full flavors informed by whole fruit and live bubbling probiotics. Their relationships with smaller, organic, and family-owned farms enable Boochcraft to source ingredients straight from the farms and uniquely juice whole fruit in-house. This commitment is what sets Boochcraft apart. They offer a core collection of distinct and delicious flavors, including Grapefruit Hibiscus, Ginger Lime, Orange Pomegranate, and Strawberry Lemonade. Boochcraft has also become known for its seasonally limited and heirloom offerings, including fan-favorites like Passionfruit Blood Orange, Watermelon Chili, Mint Mojito, and Spiced Pear. Todd Kent, Co-founder of Boochcraft, is proud to bring this partnership to the table, “Maui Brewing Co. is a great example of a company that is living its values. We’re united in our commitment to making a high-quality product in a low-impact way, prioritizing the integrity of ingredients, and giving back to causes that matter. We’re proud to bring the fruits of our friendship to fans of Maui Brewing & Boochcraft throughout the country.”

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Co. is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, a fiercely local company with its team working as stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation. CEO and founder of Maui Brewing Co., Garret Marrero, touches on the partnership, “We’re stoked to bring this collaboration with Boochcraft to life. Beyond just having aligned values that are real: from making sustainability actionable to making great product from whole ingredients and no fake flavors.”

Coconut Mamaki, which is 7% ABV, will be sold in Maui and throughout Boochcraft’s 13 operational states on both west and east coasts.

https://boochcraft.com/flavors/coconut-mamaki/

