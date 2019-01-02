Bonfire Brewing Releases Rope Drop Hazy IPA in 12 Oz. Cans

EAGLE, Colo.— Excitement grows through the slopes of the Vail Valley as Bonfire Brewing celebrates a season in full swing. Introducing Rope Drop Hazy IPA, a limited release available in six packs of 12 oz. cans and on draft while supplies last. Rope Drop was released at the Bonfire tasting room on Monday, Dec. 24 at 12:24 p.m. and gradually became available throughout its distribution footprint beginning Wednesday, Dec. 26.

Rope Drop is Bonfire’s first canned Hazy IPA and contains huge tropical fruit and citrus notes from a combination of Citra, Mosaic, Eldorado and Ekuanot hops. These varietals, in conjunction with late boil additions and double dry hopping, provide an aroma bursting with tropical flavors of papaya, pineapple, mango, orange and hints of fresh pine.

“Rope Drop is brewed to trigger that feeling you get when you roll up on a slope that is just opened (or just about to open) and you get to make the first giant pillowy turns down it,” explains co-founder Andy Jessen. “It’s like winning the lottery. This release is also appropriate for the time of year as most ski resorts are getting close to 100 percent open and dropping all of their in-bounds ropes. Finally, it’s dropping the rope on a brand new year!”

Weighing in at 6 percent ABV and 45 IBU, Rope Drop was fermented with London Ale yeast strain to provide a soft, yet juicy profile. Just like the perfect powder day, this hazy IPA drinks extremely smooth with very little bitterness. Made to be enjoyed with your après crew after an amazing day on the slopes.

About Bonfire Brewing

Craft enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers gather around Bonfire Brewing in Eagle, Colorado, where the beers are driven by quality, curiosity, and community. Founded in 2010, Bonfire continues on their path of sustainable growth with cans of their year-round beers available in liquor stores and restaurants across Colorado. Gather ‘round Bonfire online at bonfirebrewing.com.