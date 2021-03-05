Bold Rock Signs Multi-Track Partnership with Speedway Motorsports

CONCORD, N.C. – Bold Rock, the No. 2 hard cider brand in the United States, has partnered with Speedway Motorsports to take race day experiences at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway to a bold new level of excitement with the refreshing, delicious flavors of new Bold Rock Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade.

Bold Rock launched the lineup of Hard Teas and Lemonades in late 2020 to continue on its path of building Bold Rock into a multi-segment, total alcohol beverage brand. Bold Rock is capitalizing on high growth segments from cider, hard seltzer, canned cocktails and now, hard tea and lemonade.

As the “Official Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade” of Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS), Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) and Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS), Bold Rock will bring the familiar flavors of tea and lemonade with a bold kick to the world of motorsports, offering new choices to fans on race day. The “Bold Rock Bold Race Day Experience” will enhance the following race weekends:

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on March 21 (AMS),

Food City Dirt Race on March 28 (BMS),

Coca-Cola 600 on May 30 (CMS),

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on September 18 (BMS).

As part of the “Bold Rock Bold Race Day Experience,” race fans will have an opportunity to win future race tickets, prizes and sample a variety of Bold Rock products across a wide spectrum of craft beverage. Bold Rock Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade also will be featured on the Performance Racing Network’s national radio broadcasts with the “Bold Move of the Race” as selected by PRN’s racing radio analysts. Additionally, Bold Rock Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade will be awarding shoppers with VIP race experiences through a consumer sweepstakes at select grocery and convenience stores in the local race markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bold Rock into our family of partners at Speedway Motorsports and are ready to introduce millions of race fans to their Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade products through our speedways and PRN,” said Kevin Camper, Speedway Motorsports chief sales officer. “This dynamic partnership is unique as it spans across our national radio network platform as well as our three Speedway Motorsports venues in the Southeast. Bold Rock will have a wide sports marketing platform to conduct its marketing activation in Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina.”

“Bold Rock was founded on a dream of bringing people together to create special memories and meaningful experiences while enjoying our products, and what better places to make great memories amongst passionate race fans than during race weeks at Bristol, Charlotte and Atlanta?,” said Derek Detenber, Chief Marketing Officer of Artisanal Brewing Ventures. “Through this partnership with Speedway Motorsports, we will not only activate around race day but also connect with passionate and loyal race fans all season long. Racing is a bold sensory experience – the spine-tingling rumble of the engines, the sight of cars whipping around the track and the fun loving, thrill-seeking, and passionate fans captivated by this sport. Those fans are the perfect match for Bold Rock Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade with their bold flavor varieties and refreshing taste. These brands will satisfy on race days at the track or while watching at home on TV.”

Bold Rock Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade are now available in 24 states including a strong presence in the Southeast footprint of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee as well as the remainder of the East Coast and portions of the Midwest – Florida, Maryland, West Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Washington DC, Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky and Houston, Texas.

About Bold Rock

Founded in 2012, Bold Rock crafts a variety of hard cider styles from apples harvested in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and North Carolina. The award-winning regional cider brand operates two cideries: the original Bold Rock Cider Barn in Nellysford, Va., featuring an innovative cidery and tasting room overlooking the Rockfish River, and a second, larger production facility and industrial styled taproom, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, in Mills River, N.C. In addition to a wide variety of hard cider styles, Bold Rock has also innovated across a wide spectrum of craft beverage to incorporate hard tea, hard lemonade, hard seltzer and ready-to-drink cocktail products which all feature the trademark Bold Rock commitment to refreshment and robust flavor. In 2020, Bold Rock joined Southern Tier Brewing Company (Lakewood, NY), Victory Brewing Company (Downingtown, PA), and Sixpoint Brewery (Brooklyn, NY) as part of the Artisanal Brewing Ventures family, a portfolio of some of the leading craft alcohol beverage companies in the United States.

About Speedway Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Speedway Motorsports provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary.

For More Information:

https://boldrock.com/