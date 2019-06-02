Bold Rock Launches Hard Seltzer

NELLYSFORD, Va – Bold Rock is pleased to announce the June 2019 release of Bold Rock Hard Seltzer, a new all-natural line of hard seltzer products crafted from real fruit and fresh Blue Ridge Mountain water.

Bold Rock Hard Seltzer will initially launch with two handcrafted styles – Grapefruit and Cucumber Melon. Grapefruit is highlighted by a pleasant zest of citrus while Cucumber Melon combines a juicy burst of melon balanced by crisp cucumber notes. Bold Rock Hard Seltzer will feature a near industry-leading 82 calories and 1g of sugar per 12oz serving while preserving a clean and inviting taste profile. Bold Rock Hard Seltzer is also gluten free and alcohol by volume is a sessionable 4.0%.

Bold Rock Co-Founder Brian Shanks explains that, “Nearly a year of research and development led our liquids team to an innovative approach that allows for significant breakthroughs in quality and taste. Alcohol from real fruit and all-natural ingredients form the foundation of Bold Rock Hard Seltzer while our process imparts a perfect finish to each sip. We can’t wait to share this line of refreshment with both new friends and old as we launch into the rapidly expanding hard seltzer category.”

Bold Rock Hard Seltzer Grapefruit and Cucumber Melon will hit store shelves on June 10 in Virginia and Western North Carolina but be on the lookout for Bold Rock Hard Seltzer on tap in select markets prior to package release. Each style will initially be available in 12oz can 6-packs and on draft while Grapefruit will also be available in single-serve 16oz cans.

About:

Founded in 2012, Bold Rock is the best-selling independently owned craft hard cider brand in the United States. Bold Rock uses apples harvested in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and North Carolina to create its award-winning hard cider. The company now has over 150 employees and operates production facilities in both Nellysford, VA and Mills River, NC. Bold Rock Hard Seltzer represents the evolution of Bold Rock into a diversified craft beverage producer.