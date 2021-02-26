Bold Rock Launches Hard Lemonade Seltzer Line

NELLYSFORD, Va. – Bold Rock’s passion for innovation and its reputation for flavorful refreshment are fueling the launch of their most recent and exciting product release coming this Spring – Bold Rock Hard Lemonade Seltzer. Bold Rock will jump into the fast growing substyle of the explosive hard seltzer category. At the start of this year, the hard lemonade seltzer segment accounted for nearly 10% of the national seltzer volume, with no signs of slowing.1 Bold Rock’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer is packed with crisp and tangy lemon taste, bold effervescence and perfectly balanced fruit infusions. This new line builds off the Bold Rock’s successful 2020 launches of their Hard Lemonade and Hard Seltzer lines.

Bold Rock is among the first in craft to bring the widely loved fizzy flavors of lemonade seltzer to discerning drinkers who value quality ingredients and anytime refreshment. Since 2012, the Virginia and North Carolina-based craft brand has been in the business of helping people celebrate the everyday, and this year, the Bold Rock Hard Lemonade Seltzer Variety 12-Pack will present a new and enjoyable way to do just that.

Speaking to the inspiration behind Bold Rock’s new Lemonade Seltzer, Artisanal Brewing Ventures’ Chief Marketing Officer, Derek Detenber, explains “This segment really took off in 2020 with one national brand achieving substantial share of the category and now other big brands are entering and blazing the trail in terms of consumer education and awareness. But, we believe this segment is very aligned to the ethos of what Bold Rock stands for as a brand. It’s a drink that exemplifies fun, being together, and sharing good times. Something we all need in 2021. Our fans know and love us for our commitment to refreshing, approachable, quality driven flavors and with this latest innovation, we invite Bold Rockers to once again Make the Bold Choice.”

Releasing to markets this March, Bold Rock’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer lineup brings a crisp balance of real lemonade flavor and fruit to its 4 variants – Blackberry Lemonade Seltzer, Blood Orange Lemonade Seltzer, Strawberry Lemonade Seltzer and Original Lemonade Seltzer. Each style contains 1g of sugar and 3g carbs, clocking in at 100 calories and 5% ABV. Bold Rock Hard Lemonade Seltzer will be available in a variety 12-pack – 3 cans of each style – making it a perfect summer sidekick for boat days, pool parties, backyard BBQs and everything in-between. Lemonade Seltzer will see widespread distribution across a rapidly expanding list of states which includes Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Maryland, West Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky and Washington DC.

Sources: IRI, Total US, FMB – Lemonade Seltzer, $ Ranker with CWD, L52 thru 1.17.2021.

ABOUT BOLD ROCK HARD CIDER

Founded in June 2012, Bold Rock crafts a variety of hard cider styles from apples harvested in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and North Carolina. The leading regional cider brand in the United States features two cidery locations: the original Bold Rock Cider Barn in Nellysford, VA, featuring an innovative cidery and tasting room overlooking the Rockfish River, and a second, larger production facility and industrial styled taproom, nestled in the bucolic farm country of Mills River, NC.

Bold Rock’s award-winning line of hard cider varieties includes the flagship Granny Smith Apple, favorites such as Pineapple and Premium Dry, and the best-selling seasonal cider assortment in the country. In addition to hard cider, Bold Rock has innovated across a wide spectrum of craft beverage to incorporate hard tea, hard lemonade, hard seltzer and ready-to-drink cocktail products which all feature the trademark Bold Rock commitment to refreshment and robust flavor.

In November 2019, Bold Rock joined the Artisanal Brewing Ventures family of brands which also includes Southern Tier Brewing Company, Victory Brewing Company and Sixpoint Brewery. Collectively the company is a top 7 regional craft brewer in the United States and has a leadership position in eight of the country’s top 50 markets for craft beer. Artisanal Brewing Ventures is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, and has operations in Brooklyn, NY, Lakewood, NY, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and metro Philadelphia.

For More Information:

https://boldrock.com/