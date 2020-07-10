Bold Rock Launches Craft Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade

NELLYSFORD, VA – Bold Rock, the best-selling regional craft cider in the United States, continues to expand reach into adjacent craft beverage segments with the announcement of new Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade lines. Both of these new innovations are crafted from all-natural ingredients and perfectly sweetened for maximum refreshment.

Bold Rock’s initial Hard Tea offerings include two refreshing styles – Original with a Twist of Lemon and Half & Half, a tasty blend of tea and lemonade – and will be 5% ABV. They will launch in late-July 2020 in 12-pack 12oz cans with a 19.2oz single-serve format arriving in late-August.

Bold Rock’s Hard Lemonade will also launch in late-July with classic Hard Lemonade. This new hard lemonade style features down home and delicious refreshment paired with a tart and invigorating lemonade taste and 5% ABV. The line will grow in late-August with BOLDER Hard Lemonade, a 16oz single-serve, with 8% ABV that features all the refreshment of classic lemonade with an extra “jolt of bold” for enhanced flavor.

Master Cider Maker and Co-Founder Brian Shanks said, “craft beverage is ever-evolving and Bold Rock’s mission is to remain at the forefront of not just our core cider business, but to diversify and innovate within a wide spectrum of adjacent craft beverage segments. Our Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade offerings will please both longtime Bold Rockers and those new to our brand with incredible taste and quality that is very complementary to our cider, seltzer and canned cocktail programs.”

The launch will be supported with a local media campaign, inviting consumers to Make The Bold Choice with Bold Rock Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade across digital and out-of-home investments. Bold Rock will also pursue grassroots initiatives surrounding key Southeast college markets, outdoor activities and the coming fall sports season which will present creative opportunities for fan engagement paired with Bold Rock Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade enjoyment.

Bold Rock Hard Tea and Hard Lemonade will become available throughout the Southeast with distribution slated for their 11 territory footprint which includes Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Maryland, West Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Washington DC and the newest expansion state, Florida.

ABOUT BOLD ROCK

Founded in 2012, Bold Rock crafts a variety of hard cider styles from apples harvested in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and North Carolina. The award-winning regional cider brand operates two cideries: the original Bold Rock Cider Barn in Nellysford, VA, featuring an innovative cidery and tasting room overlooking the Rockfish River, and a second, larger production facility and industrial styled taproom, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, in Mills River, NC.Bold Rock produces 10 styles of hard cider, including the popular originals Apple and Draft, a rotating mix of seasonal ciders, and IPA (India Pressed Apple), the best-selling hopped cider in the country. In addition to hard cider, Bold Rock also offers an innovative hard seltzer crafted with alcohol from real fruit as well as an emergent line of spirits-based canned cocktails.In November 2019, Bold Rock joined the Artisanal Brewing Ventures family of brands which also includes Southern Tier Brewing Company, Victory Brewing Company and Sixpoint Brewery. Collectively the company is a top 10 regional craft brewer in the U.S. and has a leadership position in eight of the country’s top 50 markets for craft beers. Artisanal Brewing Ventures is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, and has operations in Brooklyn, NY, Lakewood, NY, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and metro Philadelphia.For more information: https://boldrock.com/hard-tea-and-lemonade/