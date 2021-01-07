Blue Point Brewing Company Revamps Logo and Brand Look

PATCHOGUE, NEW YORK – It’s going to be a new year with a new look for Blue Point Brewing Company in Patchogue, Long Island. The 23-year-old craft brewery is updating its logo and all packaging with a cleaner, leaner look that communicates its heritage with a pointed focus towards the future. Each beer in its core and seasonal series and all innovation brands are getting the refreshed treatment.

“When Blue Point went through a logo update and packaging refresh in 2017, we were playing catch up to the craft industry at that time – we were still using the original graphics from 1998,” said Blue Point general manager Carrie Shafir. “We have always been a company that prides ourselves on being forward-looking and innovative, and with this update that we are rolling out, we are finally getting back to that position.”

The brewery tapped Brooklyn-based design studio Bardo Industries to help give a “glow up” to the brewery’s logo and packaging system. The new logo reimagines the buoy and replaces weathered textures with sharp lines. The packaging system gives a clean and consistent look across SKUs and for an eye-catching billboard effect on the shelf. Labels, case wraps, and trade materials feature illustrations commissioned from artists around the world to reflect each brand.

“We moved into our brand new, beautiful brewery in 2018, which was a huge moment for the brand in that it was a major investment in our ability to brew (a lot more) quality beer,” Shafir added. “How we show up on the shelf wasn’t necessarily reflecting that. We needed a packaging system that was consistent and graphics that matched the quality of what is inside each can or bottle.”

Blue Point will be doing a rolling transition of the new branding this month via digital assets and media, and its products beginning in mid-January as follows:

Toasted Lager – Blue Point’s #1 commercial priority;

Hoptical Illusion – Blue Point’s #2 priority and lead for its IPA family;

Imperial Sunshine – following 2020 launch success, this one moves up the priority list;

Spectral Haze and additional brands in-market by March;

LIIT, Blue Point’s line of hard tea seltzers released in July 2020, will maintain its bold, 90s-inspired packaging.

About Blue Point Brewing

Blue Point Brewing Company was founded in 1998 in Patchogue, New York and is Long Island’s OG craft brewery. More than 20 years later, with a portfolio of close to 30 beer and beyond beer brands, Blue Point has grown to be one of the largest breweries in New York, with a footprint up and down the entire East Coast. Blue Point’s flagship beer, Toasted Lager, has won several awards including a gold medal at the World Beer Cup. Find out more at www.bluepointbrewing.com.