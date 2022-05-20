Blake’s Hard Cider Releases Passion Seeker Kinder Cider as Part of ‘Summer of Cider’

ARMADA, Michigan – Blake’s Hard Cider (BHC), the Midwest’s largest craft cidery, introduces Passion Seeker, a fruity, tropical limited release summer hard cider available across Blake’s 25 state footprint beginning Friday, May 20. The newest addition to the Kinder Cider Series of rotating specialty hard ciders will benefit BHC’s network of nonprofit organizations. Passion Seeker completes the ‘Summer of Cider’ lineup announced in April which includes year-round Peach Party and limited-edition cocktail inspired Tropicolada, as well as the Vacation Mode variety pack.

Created with a base of freshly pressed Michigan apples, Passion Seeker delivers the exotic flavor trend of passion fruit along with ripe pineapple and fragrant guava with balanced sweetness. Passion Seeker replaces BHC’s first Kinder Cider offering, pineapple-forward Rainbow Seeker, which will retire this year and is currently in limited supply. Passion Seeker (6.5 ABV) is sold in 12-ounce six-pack cans ($10.99 MSRP) throughout BHC’s multi-state distribution footprint and at blakeshardcider.com, while supplies last.

“When developing Passion Seeker, we wanted the perfect mix of exotic flavors, inspired by the tropics, as a summer sipper you reach for on a warm, sunny day or night,” said Troy Deneen, BHC’s head cider maker. “Rainbow Seeker has been a seasonal favorite since we introduced it five years ago, and we wanted to evolve it into a 2.0 version with Passion Seeker’s fruity, floral, and refreshing profile.”

BHC’s Kinder Cider philanthropic initiative supports and raises awareness for diverse causes including Empowerment Plan, LGBT National Hotline, Keep Growing Detroit, and Pets for Patriots. Since the Kinder Cider Series began in 2017, BHC has donated over $75,000 to its nonprofit partners. “The Blake Family is rooted in giving back to our neighbors and communities and we are especially proud to help raise awareness and support for these worthy organizations,” said Blake.

Blake’s Hard Cider Co., established in 2013, is an independent, family-owned craft cidery. Located on a 1,000-acre orchard in Armada, Mich., Blake’s Hard Cider was founded on the values of its more than 75-year farming roots. By growing, pressing, and fermenting our own apples on our farm, we’re able to proudly and consistently introduce a truly authentic and uncompromised craft hard cider experience. Our line-up includes core and limited-edition hard ciders, Farm Stand Hard Lemonades, a Bar Cart Series of cocktail-inspired ciders, and rotating #KinderCider Philanthropy Series.

