Blake’s Hard Cider Releases Limited-Edition Saint Cheri Kinder Cider for the Second Year

ARMADA, Mich. — Blake’s Hard Cider, the Midwest’s largest craft cidery, pledges to spread cheer and warmth this winter and announces the return of its limited-edition Kinder Cider, Saint Cheri, made in support of the Detroit-based, national nonprofit Empowerment Plan.

The bourbon barrel-aged semi-sweet hard cider is part of Blake’s Hard Cider’s Kinder Series, ciders that stand for kindness and are paired with nonprofits that share the same morals and values as BHC. Saint Cheri is paired with the Empowerment Plan, which employs and trains homeless single parents to manufacture a garment that serves as both a coat and a sleeping bag. These coats are then distributed back to homeless individuals across the globe, at no cost to them.

Saint Cheri is made with Michigan-grown Montmorency cherries and features a slight tartness upfront but smooth finish. A seasonal cider with 6.9% ABV, Saint Cheri will be available from early November through March and is available on draft and sold in 12-ounce six-pack cans in 19 states and throughout Blake’s distribution footprint. For more information on Saint Cheri or donate to the Empowerment Plan, please visit www.blakeshardcider.com/saintcheri

“Saint Cheri was one of our most popular ciders last year and we are excited to bring it back for the second year and continue supporting the vital work done through the Empowerment Plan,” said Andrew Blake, owner and founder of Blake’s Hard Cider. “The Blake family and BHC have always been dedicated to giving back to our community and helping those who need it most.”

“We are grateful for the continued partnership with Blake’s Hard Cider. Through their generous donations last year, we were able to provide job readiness training and distribute our unique coat/sleeping bag to many throughout the nation experiencing homelessness,” said Veronika Scott, CEO and founder, Empowerment Plan.

About Blake’s Hard Cider

Established in 2013, Blake’s Hard Cider is an independent, family-owned and operated craft cidery and the largest in Michigan. Grown, brewed and packaged entirely on a 1,000-acre orchard in Armada, MI, Blake’s Hard Cider was founded on the value of its almost 75-year farming history. For more information, please visit www.blakeshardcider.com.

