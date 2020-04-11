Big Storm Brewing Now Making Hand Sanitizer

CLEARWATER, Fla. – It may be National Beer Day, but Big Storm Brewing Co. is focused on making hand sanitizer. In fact, after getting federal approval to manufacture ethanol last week, Big Storm is now operating 24-hours a day, 7-days a week to help meet the nation’s need for hand sanitizer due to the spread of coronavirus.

“We would not have been able to help meet our country’s need for sanitizer if not for the assistance of U.S. Senator Rick Scott, Congressman Gus Bilirakis and Pinellas County Commissioner Kathleen Peters. The three of them and their staffs worked to get our application quickly approved so we could begin helping others,” said Big Strom co-owner L.J. Govoni.

Big Storm is currently utilizing three stills to produce more than 200 gallons of commercially-packaged sanitizer each day. But, Govoni says if he can acquire an another still, he will increase Big Storm’s production.

“This has been a win-win. Shifting to producing hand sanitizer has allowed us to retain employees while manufacturing a critical resource during this incredibly difficult time,” Govoni added.

The Clearwater-based company is supplying government agencies, law enforcement, medical providers and businesses deemed “essential.”

Last month, Big Strom begun the compounding of a liquid-based hand sanitizer spray following World Health Organization standards.

Those in need of hand sanitizer can contact Big Storm at info@bigstormbrewery.com.

About Big Storm

Founded in 2012 in Pasco County, Big Storm currently has three taprooms in the Sunshine State — Clearwater, Odessa and Cape Coral. Big Storm has embraced its tagline of “Florida’s Craft Beer Forecast,” by developing a dynamic lineup of Florida favorites like Tropic Pressure Florida Ale, steeped with hibiscus flowers, and Key Lime Shandy, brewed with Key lime puree. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, dedication to quality products and the ambition to explore opportunities left unexplored, Big Storm has become a leader in the craft beer industry and beyond. To learn more about Big Storm, visit www.bigstormbrewery.com.