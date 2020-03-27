Big Storm Brewing Files Application to Begin Commercial Production of Hand Sanitizer

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Bg Storm Brewing has filed the required federal application to begin manufacturing ethanol. Approval will mean Big Storm will be able to begin making more than 100-gallons of commercially packaged hand sanitizer each day.

While the Clearwater-based company awaits approval of its application, Big Storm has begun the compounding a liquid-based hand sanitizer spray following World Health Organization standards.

“Our goal is to begin mass production of hand sanitizer to supply government agencies, hospitals, first responders and others,” said Big Storm co-owner L.J. Govoni. “This is a win-win, it allows us to retain employees while manufacturing a critical resource during this incredibly difficult time.”

Government agencies, hospitals, medical offices and others interested in hand sanitizer can contact Big Storm at info@bigstormbrewery.com.

The Federal government is working diligently to expedite applications like the one filed by Big Storm.

Demand for hand sanitizer has skyrocketed due to the spreading coronavirus.

About Big Storm Brewing

Founded in 2012 in Pasco County, Big Storm currently has three taprooms in the Sunshine State — Clearwater, Odessa and Cape Coral. Big Storm has embraced its tagline of “Florida’s Craft Beer Forecast,” by developing a dynamic lineup of Florida favorites like Tropic Pressure Florida Ale, steeped with hibiscus flowers, and Key Lime Shandy, brewed with Key lime puree. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, dedication to quality products and the ambition to explore opportunities left unexplored, Big Storm has become a leader in the craft beer industry and beyond. To learn more about Big Storm, visit www.bigstormbrewery.com.