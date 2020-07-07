Big Storm Brewing Co. to open Brewpub Restaurant at Amway Center in Orlando

Clearwater, Fla. – Big Storm Brewing Co. (@BigStormBrewing) is expanding to Central Florida, with a new brewpub location at Amway Center in downtown Orlando. This will be fourth location in the Sunshine State for the independent craft brewer.

“We are excited to work with the City of Orlando to bring Big Storm’s award-winning brews to Central Florida,” said Big Storm co-owner L.J. Govoni. “The City and Amway Center officials share our vision of offering sports fans, concertgoers and others the best experience possible. The City has been outstanding to work with and their out-of-the box thinking and approach has helped make this a reality.”

The Orlando City Councilapproved a 10-year lease for Big Storm’s new Amway Center location this afternoon. The nearly 5,000-square-foot location will feature onsite craft brewing as well as kitchen service. The brewpub restaurant will be accessible from inside Amway, but also have an outside entrance. Govoni noted the Big Storm Amway location will be open year around, not just on event days.

Govoni said he hopes the newest Big Storm location can be open by the end of the year. They will hire nearly two dozen full and part-time employees.

The brewpub will feature Big Storm’s core beers, including Tropic Pressure, Wavemaker, Bromosa, and Palm Bender. But Govoni says Big Storm may also brew some specialty beers just for the Amway Center location.

Big Storm, which is based in Clearwater, is currently distributed in five states: Florida, Ohio, New Jersey, North Carolina and Texas.

ABOUT BIG STORM

Founded in 2012 in Pasco County, Big Storm currently has three taprooms in the Sunshine State — Clearwater, Odessa and Cape Coral.

Big Storm has embraced its tagline of “Florida’s Craft Beer Forecast,” by developing a dynamic lineup of Florida favorites like Tropic Pressure Florida Ale, steeped with hibiscus flowers, and Key Lime Shandy, brewed with key lime puree.

With a commitment to exceptional customer service, dedication to quality products and the ambition to explore opportunities left unexplored, Big Storm has become a leader in the craft beer industry and beyond.To learn more about Big Storm, visit www.bigstormbrewery.com.