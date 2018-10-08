Big Storm Brewing Co. Rebrands Lightning Twenty Five Lager as Bay Beer

CLEARWATER, Fla. – A beer originally brewed to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 25th anniversary season has been so popular, Big Storm Brewing Co. has decided to make it available year-round and rebrand it as Bay Beer.

“The Lighting Twenty Five was specifically designed as a beer that would appeal to the masses much like the broad appeal of the Tampa Bay Lightning and their brand of entertainment promoted by the National Hockey League. Consumer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and reinforced our vision of the liquid – an approachable light lager that’s meant to be enjoyed by all, not just the craft beer wonk. When the beer medaled at the Best Florida Beer Championships, we felt this offered further validation to the acceptance of a craft light lager. With this move, we are making Bay Beer one of our core beers,” said Big Storm co-owner L.J. Govoni.

Launched as Lightning Twenty Five last fall, the light lager features classic American cluster hops and German pilsner barley malt. It captured a bronze in the American-Style Lager category at theBest Florida Beer Championships earlier this year and was the only beer of its style subcategory to medal at the event.

“With this rebranding, sports fans and non-sports fans alike can discover what so many Lightning enthusiasts already know—this is the perfect beer to celebrate all the great activities and events our coastal lifestyle has to offer,” Govoni added.

Bay Beer will continue to be available atAMALIE Arena, various Tampa Bay restaurants and bars, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Total Wine & More, select Publix locations and other outlets.

About Big Storm

Big Storm is one of the fastest growing independent craft breweries in Florida. Founded in 2012 by Mike Bishop, Big Storm currently has three taprooms in the Sunshine State; Clearwater, Odessa and Cape Coral.

Led by Head Brewer, Joel Moore, Big Storm’s innovative craft beers have received critical acclaim for the past six consecutive years, winning 2016’s Best Florida Beer Championship with its Oktoberfest Märzen Lager.

Big Storm is an official partner of both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Tampa Bay Rowdies and has brewed beer for both sports franchises.

Today, Big Storm is a true pioneer using locally sourced ingredients like citrus and wildflower honey, brewing more than 50 different beers, including their popular Arcus IPA, Wavemaker Amber Ale, Tropic Pressure Florida Ale, Palm Bender Gulf Coast IPA and Oats in Hose Oatmeal Stout.

For more information, visit: www.bigstormbrewery.com