Big Sipz Launches 16% ABV Tiny Cocktails in Select States

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – MPL Brands NV, a family-owned and -operated beverage manufacturing company, today introduces a new grab-n-go-party drink, Big Sipz. Created to put bigger in a smaller package, Big Sipz packs big flavor in tiny take-anywhere cans and tetra packs at a price point easy to swallow. At 16% ABV, Big Sipz offers a bold, in-your-face beverage with a range of delicious cocktails in convenient, portable packaging.

Big Sipz makes its debut with out-of-this-world flavors in two sizes. 200ml miniature cans launch in four varieties: Classic Lime Margarita, Strawberry Margarita, Chocolate Martini and Piña Colada. At 330ml, the larger tetra pack option is equivalent to three cocktails and can be found in flavors of Classic Lime Margarita, Strawberry Margarita, Spiked Fruit Punch and Blue Raspberry Punch. The brand will also roll out a Chocolate Martini flavor in the tetra pack size in the coming months.

The sleek, portable packaging makes it easy to enjoy Big Sipz anywhere, anytime. Simply pop open the top and sip your way to cocktail heaven, without the need for any additional mixers or equipment.

Quote from the Brand

“Big Sipz was born from our desire to create a delicious product that offers a big bang for your buck,” said Joey Parris, Chief Marketing Officer of Patco Brands. “We’re constantly looking at the marketplace across various alcohol categories for opportunities to innovate and noticed a gap where consumers are limited in their selection when shopping for a budget-friendly, convenient drink option in fun flavors and we’re confident Big Sipz will deliver that.”

Price and Availability:

Big Sipz is now available in Circle K stores and independent retailers throughout Arizona, Nevada, Northern California and Texas with a suggested retail price of $2.99 for cans and $3.99 for tetra packs. Expanded distribution of Big Sipz is slated throughout 2023, bringing tiny, take-anywhere packaged buzzes to additional retailers and markets.

For More Information:

https://bigsipz.com