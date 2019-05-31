Big Lake Brewing Expands Brewing Capacity by 50 Percent

HOLLAND, Mich. — Big Lake Brewing, one of the fastest-growing craft breweries in Michigan, is expanding brewing capacity by 50 percent to meet demand for their portfolio of craft beer. The two new 30-barrel fermenters and brite tank are being installed this week, increasing the brewery’s overall output to 5,000 barrels per year. Since opening in 2013, Big Lake has grown more than 400 percent.

Big Lake recently landed on the Brewers Association list of fastest-growing independent and craft breweries in the United States, one of only two Michigan breweries on the list. The brewery currently has distribution across the entire state, in retail stores through Imperial Beverage, and on draft in bars and restaurants.

“We believe that we are creating the most dynamic owner-operated Michigan craft brewery, with an enormously diverse portfolio of ales, lagers, stouts and whatever else we can create,” said Travis Prueter, co-founder of Big Lake Brewing. “Big Lake is pioneering our own style and identity around craft beer, and we are grateful to our fans and everyone who has picked up a Big Lake and shared our passion for great craft beer.”

Big Lake Brewing opened in 2013 on Butternut Drive in Holland Township, and began expanding in 2016 with the purchase of a production facility in the city of Holland, which immediately tripled production capacity. In 2017, Big Lake purchased their current taproom at 13 W. 7th Street in downtown Holland, opening the 200-seat taproom with an outdoor patio and launching a full lunch and dinner menu featuring food crafted much like their beer – all from scratch, and with the best ingredients, sourced locally when possible.

“We’re working hard to ensure we can continue to supply retail accounts across the state, and also stay small and nimble enough to continue having fun and experimenting with our Michigan-focused branding and beers,” said Keith Henry, Big Lake sales manager. “We’re really focused on our community, and most of all we want to be sure our growth benefits our local supporters, through our charity of the month donation, organizing beach cleanups and our support of other local businesses.”

About Big Lake Brewing

Big Lake Brewing is a craft brewery located on 7th St. in downtown Holland, Michigan. The taproom has more than 15 taps, always full of handcrafted beer in a variety of styles, made by a passionate team of brewers who love to experiment. The brewery also offers a full hand-crafted lunch and dinner menu in the taproom, focusing on pizzas, sandwiches, salads and more, all made from scratch with the same care and love as their beer. More at biglakebrewing.com.