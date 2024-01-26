Best Day Brewing Announces New Executive Leadership

SAUSALITO, Calif.— Best Day Brewing proudly announces strategic appointments to its executive leadership team that will continue to build on its strong momentum and underscore the brand’s commitment to national expansion of its premium non-alcoholic beer business.

Jane Armstrong Hockman is Best Day Brewing’s Chief Operating Officer, while Todd Karnig steps into the role of Chief Sales Officer. Both Armstrong Hockman and Karnig bring a proven track record of growth in the beverage industry.

“Focusing on national expansion and integration across our business will allow Best Day Brewing to do what it does best: provide a premium non-alcoholic beer to this sector’s rapidly expanding consumer base,” said Tate Huffard, CEO and Founder of Best Day Brewing. “Our brand momentum strengthened significantly in 2023, and we look forward to deepening our strategy and potential in 2024 and beyond.”

“Tapping into decades of industry expertise, both Jane and Todd have led rapid revenue growth, driving value, and orchestrated transformative market change. Under their leadership, we anticipate a profound impact on our commitment to long-term growth and profitability,” said Huffard.

Aligning with Best Day Brewing’s next chapter of growth, Armstrong Hockman will lead and scale the company’s growth and national business operations including finance, operations, and commercial and business development.Armstrong Hockman comes from a 17-year tenure at Molson Coors where she led an emerging business unit, managed core and emerging product strategies, and launched new brands in the Molson Coors’ family.

Karnig will lead Best Day Brewing’s sales teamto guide them through a robust national expansion strategy.Karnig joins Best Day Brewing from JuneShine, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer. Before that, he served as Vice President of Sales at Stone Brewing, Co.

In 2023, Best Day Brewing finished as the #4 craft non-alcoholic brand despite only launching in 20222. The brand continues to expand its retail presence with several national banners inAlabama, Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Best Day Brewing is available at select retailers including Whole Foods, BevMo, Target, Total Wine, and H.E.B.,and nationwide on bestdaybrewing.com and Amazon.

Follow@bestdaybrewing on Instagram for the latest brand updates. For sales inquiries, reach out to info@bestdaybrewing.com.

1Nielsen IQ, 52 Week Period ending October 7, 2023

2NielsenTotal US xAOC Non-Alc Craft (excluding HopWater), Latest 26 Wks ending 11/4/23

About Best Day Brewing

Born in Northern California, Best Day Brewing crafts great-tasting, non-alcoholic beers for those who do what they love and love what they do, always in pursuit of their best day yet. Inspired by the rugged eccentricities of its West Coast roots, the brand’s full-flavored range of craft brews are made to complement all of life’s adventures. For the fun-loving, thirsty souls fueled by passions from sunrise to sunset, who like to work hard and play hard without the limitations of a traditional brew. Because life is full of moments that deserve a great beer, but not the buzz. Best Day Brewing donates at least 1% of their annual sales to 1% For The Planet approved nonprofits.

