Berry Mix 12-Pack: A New Addition to Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water Lineup

Longmont, Colo. — Oskar Blues Brewery introduces the Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water Berry Mix Pack, a collection of four audacious, tantalizing berry flavors. The new Berry Mix Pack, a 12-pack of 12 oz. cans, will hit shelves nationwide in mid-January.

The new pack bursts with berry flavors including three new additions to the lineup: Yumberry, Blueberry Mango and Strawberry Coconut, plus tried-and-true Black Raspberry. Wild Basin is gluten free and vegan, with only 100 calories and 1 gram carb per 12 oz. serving.

Yumberry: Yes, it’s a real berry! Juicy with cranberry-like tartness, Yumberry is a sparkling subtropical superfruit. Who knew?

Blueberry Mango: In this unconventional pairing, ripe blueberry tangoes with fresh tropical mango.

Strawberry Coconut: Sun-ripened strawberry flavor is accentuated by hints of coconut, to transport your taste buds to a tropical beach with every sip.

Black Raspberry: Sun-kissed black raspberry flavor that’s jammy and slightly tart.

The first national craft hard seltzer, Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water launched in late 2018 in a Mix 12-Pack format, featuring Classic Lime, Lemon Agave Hibiscus, Cucumber Peach and Melon Basil. Black Raspberry joined the lineup in 6-packs in June 2019. Wild Basin has far exceeded initial sales volume projections and is now one of the top national craft hard seltzer brands, with placement in over 12,500 retail outlets including more than 1,500 on-premise accounts.

The Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water Berry Mix Pack offers a collection of craft hard seltzers with bright berry flavors and lively carbonation at 5% ABV. Look for it on shelves nationwide starting mid-January or email Aaron Baker at aaron@oskarblues.com for more information.

WWW.OSKARBLUES.COM

About Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water

Crafted and canned at Oskar Blues Brewery, Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water was the first nationally distributed craft hard seltzer. Every 12 oz. can of Wild Basin is gluten free, vegan and contains just 1 g carb. Available in a range of effervescent, contemporary flavors, Wild Basin is designed for craft drinkers who value the outdoors and living an active lifestyle. A portion of proceeds from each Mix Pack sale goes toward Can’d Aid to support river and beach cleanups nationwide. To learn more about Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water, visit https://www.wildbasinboozywater.com/

Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water. Keep Running Wild.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded by Dale Katechis in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s #3 top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available nationwide in the US and in over 20 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.