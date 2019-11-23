Bent Water Brewing Releases Harvester, Taproom Exclusive Can Release

LYNN, Mass. — The weekend before Thanksgiving, Bent Water Brewing Co., will debut the first in a series of taproom-only can releases.

Harvester, an American Brown Ale, was brewed to pair with the rich, traditional flavors of Thanksgiving dinner. The brown ale is full of roasted malt flavor with notes of chocolate and toasted bread paired with piney Cascade hops, perfect for crisp fall days.

Community is very important to Bent Water, a locally owned brewing company located in Lynn, MA. In the spirit of the Thanksgiving season, they’re using this beer release as an opportunity to give back to the local community. A portion of the beer’s profits will go toward RAW Art Works in Lynn, a youth arts organization that offers free programs for kids from ages seven all the way up to nineteen. The label for this beer was designed by Michael Aghahowa, a RAW Art Works instructor and alumnus.

“We have so many great partners in Lynn and the surrounding areas and we’re always thinking of interesting ways to collaborate with them,” said Aaron Reames, Co-Founder, Bent Water Brewing. “The Thanksgiving season seemed like the appropriate time to partner with a local nonprofit to bring awareness and funds to them. We’re also excited about giving people the chance to explore our range of beers and enjoy our great taproom with these taproom exclusive releases.”

Harvester will be available on draft and in cans exclusively at the Bent Water taproom on Saturday, 11/23.

About Bent Water Brewing

Bent Water Brewing is a Lynn-based brewery that focuses on diverse, quality craft beers. Founded in 2015 by four Massachusetts North Shore residents, Bent Water operates on a 30BBL system and proudly utilizes Lynn’s superior water source. Bent Water Brewing distributes to Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and features rotating taproom exclusives. For more information, please visit http://www.bentwaterbrewing.com/

About RAW Art Works

Located in Lynn, Massachusetts, RAW offers a variety of free programming from painting to filmmaking, for kids ages 7-19. RAW uses art to ask kids “what is really going on” in their lives, giving them the tools to create in unexpected ways, and envision new possibilities for their future. Learn more about their mission here: https://www.rawartworks.org/