Bell’s Oberon Summer Seasonal Gets New, Limited Edition Summer Look

COMSTOCK, Mich. – Bell’s Brewery will take fans to new shores under the Oberon sun with two, new ways to enjoy the color and scent of a summer afternoon.

Tropical Oberon, a variation brewed with real passionfruit, pink guava, and mango started shipping this week. It will be available in 4-packs of 12-ounce bottles.

Limited edition Oberon packaging has also started shipping. Those twelve-packs (12-ounce bottles and cans) will transport fans to the beach, celebrating another of one of Bell’s favorite things about summer.

“Both are special treats for this year’s Oberon season. And not the last surprise we have in store for our Oberon fans this year,” Larry Bell, president and founder of Bell’s Brewery hinted.

Those who prefer the traditional Oberon packaging will still have that option as well; fresh batches of Oberon will continue shipping until later this summer. All will join this year’s brand-new mini keg, part of a series of Mini kegs for Causes designed to help support organizations that are near and dear to the brewery, on store shelves.

Tropical Oberon (5.8% Alc.-by-Vol.) is Bell’s second bottled Oberon variant release and will be limited. Mango Oberon, an American Wheat Ale also brewed with real fruit, was released in 2020.

Like Mango Oberon, Tropical Oberon was originally released as part of the Bell’s General Store Exclusive Series; small-batch beers that continue the vision of Larry Bell and celebrate the innovation he started. All are released exclusively where it all began – at the Bell’s General Store in downtown Kalamazoo.

Other variations of Oberon have included Mango Habanero Oberon, Pineapple Jalapeno, Guava, Raspberry, and Cucumber Basil.

Bell’s Brewery, Inc. began in 1985 with a quest for better beer and a 15-gallon soup kettle. Since then, we’ve grown into a regional craft brewery that employs more than 550 people over a 43-state area, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington DC. The dedication to brewing flavorful, unfiltered, quality craft beers that started in 1985 is still with us today. We currently brew over 20 beers for distribution as well as many other small batch beers that are served at our pub in Kalamazoo, the Eccentric Cafe. Our ongoing goal is to brew thoughtfully, creatively and artistically. 100% family-owned and independent, we strive to bring an authentic and pleasant experience to all our customers through our unique ales and lagers.

