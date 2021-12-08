Bell’s Celebrates 20 Years with Launch of John Mallet Scholarship

COMSTOCK, Michigan – John Mallett is a well-known name in the craft beer world. His influence and contributions will soon help pave the way for the next generation of brewers.

The John Mallett Scholarship will debut in 2022 to an individual looking to further their study through one of the courses offered by the Master Brewers Association of the Americas.

This new scholarship is one of the ways Bell’s celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Vice President of Operations’ first day at the brewery. A special, limited beer was also unveiled.

Bell’s Malletizer is an IPA brewed with Buddha’s Hand puree and special malt from Briess Malting in Chilton, Wisconsin, a long-time partner of Bell’s. The malt used for this special brew was from the very last kiln run at the maltster’s iconic Chilton malthouse this past summer. Mallett was invited to be on site for that last run, 120 years in the making.

“I was very surprised by the sheer generosity and time that my fellow co-workers put into celebrating this milestone. To be able to help educate future brewers, is just something that is beyond words. It’s really something very special,” Mallett said.

“The beer is fantastic and brewed with an ingredient I’ve always wanted to experiment with,” Mallett added.

Bell’s Brewery will fund this new scholarship for the first three years, covering registration and travel to provide a barrier-free opportunity. Founder Larry Bell will donate $125,000 to the fund directly at the close of the sale of Bell’s to the parent company of New Belgium Brewing Co. in an effort to permanently endow the scholarship.

“John has made incredible contributions to Bell’s, to what Two Hearted is today, and to the industry. Mallett has influenced so many; if there are others who want to contribute to this cause, they are certainly welcome as well,” Larry Bell, Founder and President of Bell’s said.

Mallett was recognized earlier this year by the Brewers Association. The trade group’s Recognition Award is awarded annually “to an individual or company whose inspiration, enthusiasm, and support have contributed to the craft brewing movement.”

The first scholarship will be awarded in 2022. Additional details will be announced by the Master Brewers Association as they become available.

Bottles of Malletizer (6% Alc. By Vol.) are available exclusively at the Bell’s General Store in downtown Kalamazoo. Supplies for this one-time brew are very limited.

Dry-hopped with Motueka hops, Malletizer offers amazing notes of fresh citrus zest and lime.

ABOUT JOHN MALLETT

John Mallett has been at Bell’s Brewery in Kalamazoo & Comstock, Michigan since 2001. As Vice President of Operations, he is responsible for logistics, brewing, packaging, and brewery capital projects. John serves on many brewing Technical Committees and Boards including the Master Brewers Association of the Americas, the Brewers Association, the American Malting Barley Association, and the Hop Quality Group. He has written and taught extensively including at the Siebel Institute of Technology. In 2002, he was the recipient of the Institute for Brewing Studies Russell Schehrer Award for brewing innovation.

John has served in numerous capacities over his brewing career; he was head brewer of Boston’s Commonwealth Brewery, Brewmaster at the Old Dominion Brewing Co. in Ashburn, Virginia, and founder and President of SAAZ, an equipment and service provider for breweries both large and small.

He is also the author of Malt: A Practical Guide from Field to Brewhouse, the fourth installation in Brewers Publications’ Brewing Elements series.

About Bell’s Brewery

Bell’s Brewery began in 1985 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with Larry Bell, a quest for better beer and a 15-gallon soup kettle. Since then, Bell’s has grown into one of the largest craft breweries in America, distributing to 43 states, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington DC. The dedication to brewing flavorful, unfiltered, quality craft beers that started when Larry was a homebrewer continues today with iconic brands such as Oberon Ale and Two Hearted Ale, as well as Light Hearted Ale and Official Hazy IPA. Bell’s currently brews more than 20 beers for distribution out of its Comstock brewery as well as many small-batch beers that are served at the Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo. Over the years, Bell’s has become an industry leader in safety, quality, and human resources, paving the way for the hundreds of craft breweries across Michigan. Bell’s ongoing goal is to brew thoughtful, creative, and artistic ales, and strives to make craft beer welcoming and open to all.

ABOUT MASTER BREWERS

Master Brewers Association of the Americas was formed in 1887 with the purpose of promoting, advancing, and improving the professional interest of brew and malt house production and technical personnel. Today, Master Brewers is a dynamic, global community working to advance the brewing, fermentation, and allied industries by: advocating the exchange of knowledge; creating, assembling, interpreting, and disseminating credible and beneficial information; developing world-class education offerings; and providing valuable personal and professional development opportunities. Master Brewers is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Master Brewers has more than 4,000 members in 25 different districts from more than 50 countries throughout the world=

For More Information:

https://www.bellsbeer.com/news/john-mallett-scholarship-will-help-train-next-generation-brewers