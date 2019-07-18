Bell’s Brewery Releases Limited-Edition Oberon Packaging

COMSTOCK, Mich. –– Bell’s signature summer beer, Oberon Ale, will get a new, temporary look to close out the summer.

Inspired by the 2019 Oberon mini-keg design, limited edition Oberon packaging has started shipping from the brewery. This refreshed look will be reflected across all Oberon packaging: 16 oz. cans (4-packs), 12 oz. cans (6-packs and 12-packs) and 12 oz. bottles (6-packs and 12-packs).

“This is a fun way to celebrate the different parts of the summer season… rest assured, it’s the same beer you’ve grown to know and love,” said Larry Bell, founder and president of Bell’s Brewery.

Oberon is available seasonally beginning in late March through August (Arizona and Florida are year-round distribution states).

One of Bell’s most popular beers, Oberon (5.8% ABV) is an American Wheat Ale fermented with Bell’s signature house ale yeast, mixing a spicy hop character with mildly fruity aromas. The addition of wheat malt lends a smooth mouthfeel. A classic summer beer, Oberon is only brewed with water, malt, hops and yeast.

This same beautiful imagery has also inspired some brand-new Bell’s merchandise that can be purchased online and in person from the Bell’s General Store.

For more information about where to enjoy those last few months of summer, check out Oberon cooking recipes, learn more about the history of the beer and more, visit bellsbeer.com.

For more information and for updates, keep an eye on Bell’s website, bellsbeer.com, or join them on social media– Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and Untappd.

About Bell’s Brewery

Bell’s Brewery, Inc. began in 1985 with a quest for better beer and a 15 gallon soup kettle. Since then, we’ve grown into a regional craft brewery that employs more than 550 people over a 41 state area, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington DC. The dedication to brewing flavorful, unfiltered, quality craft beers that started in 1985 is still with us today. We currently brew over 20 beers for distribution as well as many other small batch beers that are served at our pub in Kalamazoo, the Eccentric Cafe. Our ongoing goal is to brew thoughtfully, creatively and artistically. 100% family-owned and independent, we strive to bring an authentic and pleasant experience to all of our customers through our unique ales and lagers. For more information, please visit bellsbeer.com.