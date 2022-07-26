Bell’s Brewery Partners with Meals on Wheels America for 3rd Annual Raise a Wing Event

COMSTOCK, Michigan – Bell’s Brewery announced that its annual Raise a Wing event has returned for a third year, teaming up with Meals on Wheels America in support of the organization’s urgent mission to empower its local community programs and improve the health and quality of life of seniors, so no one is left hungry or isolated.

The Raise a Wing event will be held on National Chicken Wing Day, on Friday, July 29th, at participating accounts throughout the country, where attendees will be encouraged to participate and donate to Meals on Wheels America. Furthermore, Bell’s will be donating $7,500 directly to Meals on Wheels America. In 2021, Bell’s Brewery raised over $5,000 for Meals on Wheels America and saw participation from over 100 accounts across the country.

“Bell’s Brewery is proud to support an organization like Meals on Wheels America because everyone deserves to have the access and resources to live a healthy life, and seniors are no exception,” said Carrie Yunker, Executive Vice President of Bell’s Brewery. “We are eager to “Raise a Wing” and give back more than ever before this year through Bell’s individual donation and additional contributions from our distributor network, and outstanding customer base.”

Participating bars and restaurants across the country will serve chicken wings and Bell’s craft beer to further drive donations and awareness of the Raise a Wing campaign. This year, approximately 50 bars and restaurants are committed to taking part in this initiative.

“We are thrilled that Bell’s is drawing attention to senior hunger and isolation and asking its distributors and customers to get involved,” said Kristine Templin, Chief Development Officer at Meals on Wheels America. “Meals on Wheels programs across the country are a lifeline for vulnerable seniors, and they simply could not meet their mission in local communities without support from caring companies and individuals.”

America’s senior population exceeds 77 million people. Nearly 10 million are threatened by hunger. Community-based senior nutrition programs like Meals on Wheels deliver more than 223 million nutritious meals annually and provide companionship and safety checks. Supporting these initiatives through donations helps keep Meals on Wheels programs nationwide in action.

ABOUT BELL’S BREWERY

Bell’s Brewery began in 1985 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with Larry Bell, a quest for better beer and a 15-gallon soup kettle. Since then, Bell’s has grown into one of the largest craft breweries in America, distributing to 43 states, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington DC. The dedication to brewing flavorful, unfiltered, quality craft beers that started when Larry was a homebrewer continues today with iconic brands such as Oberon Ale and Two Hearted Ale, as well as Light Hearted Ale and Official Hazy IPA.

Bell’s currently brews more than 20 beers for distribution out of its Comstock brewery as well as many small-batch beers that are served at the Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo. Over the years, Bell’s has become an industry leader in safety, quality, and human resources, paving the way for the hundreds of craft breweries across Michigan. Bell’s ongoing goal is to brew thoughtful, creative, and artistic ales, and strives to make craft beer welcoming and open to all.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America’s seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Through funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time.

https://give.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/page/30082/donate/1?ea.tracking.id=bells