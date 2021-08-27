Bell’s Brewery Introduces Rind Over Matter Wheat Series

COMSTOCK, Michigan – The sun is starting to set on this year’s Oberon season, but fans of it and wheat beers will have a brand-new beer to add to their regular lineup.

Rind Over Matter, the first official release in Bell’s Brewery’s new branded Wheat Series will debut this month in bottles, cans, and on draft across Bell’s distribution footprint.

“The first thing you are going to notice is this beautiful light color followed by very expressive notes of lemon and orange. People are going to love this, especially those looking for an alternative while Oberon is away for the winter,” Andy Farrell, Brewing Innovation Manager, said.

Rind Over Matter is a bright and refreshing American Wheat Ale, brewed with fresh lemon and orange zest, and a 5% ABV. It is easy-drinking, aromatic, and has a lighter malt profile than Oberon that allows those citrus notes to really shine. It will be available through October, while supplies last.

“One of the things we do really well is wheat beers,” Larry Bell, president and founder of Bell’s said.

“People have always been drawn to that style, they are very popular and approachable. It made sense for us to lean into that more and give our fans and customers a wide range of choices throughout the year,” he said.

Following Rind Over Matter, fans can enjoy Bell’s Belgian-inspired Wheat, Bright White, in November. In mid to late December, a brand-new low-calorie option will follow in this series before Oberon returns in March 2022.

Additional details on that new beer will be shared soon.

Those who don’t want Oberon season to end just yet can still find it on store shelves while supplies last. No new shipments will be heading out from the brewery until next year though (except for those destined for Florida and Arizona where Oberon is available year-round).

One more big wheat announcement:

For the first time ever, Uberon, a bourbon barrel-aged version of Oberon will ship in 12 oz bottles, packaged in 4-packs. At 11.3% ABV, it is the perfect beer for a special summer moment or for those long winter nights when you’re longing for the return of Oberon. Uberon will start hitting store shelves and coolers around the beginning of September. It will debut at the Bell’s General Store and Eccentric Café on Sept. 1.

About Bell's Brewery

Bell’s Brewery, Inc. began in 1985 with a quest for better beer and a 15-gallon soup kettle. Since then, we’ve grown into a regional craft brewery that distributes to 43 states, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington DC. The dedication to brewing flavorful, unfiltered, quality craft beers that started in 1985 is still with us today. We currently brew over 20 beers for distribution as well as many other small-batch beers that are served at our pub in Kalamazoo, the Eccentric Cafe. Our ongoing goal is to brew thoughtfully, creatively, and artistically. 100% family-owned and independent, we strive to bring an authentic and pleasant experience to all of our customers through our unique ales and lagers.

