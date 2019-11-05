Bell’s Brewery Honors Veterans with Goin’ Dark Coffee Milk Stout

COMSTOCK, Mich. — Bell’s Brewery is honoring veterans, active service military members and their families with a special beer release on Veterans Day.

“Goin’ Dark” (6.3% ABV) is a Coffee Milk Stout brewed with bourbon barrel-aged coffee beans. The beer was conceived, written, brewed and packaged by a committee of more than 20 Bell’s employees who either served in the military, are currently enlisted or are military family members.

“Celebrating Diversity has always been core to our company,” said Larry Bell, founder and president of Bell’s Brewery. “It’s an honor to recognize the men and women in our military as well as their families and extend that celebration to those who make that sacrifice.”

Bell’s Celebration Series

Goin’ Dark is the third release in Bell’s Celebration Series that highlights different groups within the company that make Bell’s Brewery what it is.

Earlier this year, Bell’s employees brewedUnite Hibiscus Saison as part of International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day andAlliance Lemon Lager to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

More Celebration brews are being planned for 2020.

There will be a special beer release (Tappening) for Goin’ Dark at Bell’s Eccentric Café, 355 E. Kalamazoo Ave. in downtown Kalamazoo, at 4 p.m. on Nov. 11.

The beer will be available to enjoy on draft at the Café and to purchase in 12 oz bottles, packaged in 6-packs, exclusively from the Bell’s General Store. The group wanted to bottle the beer so it could be shared with family members when they return from deployment.

As part of the event, Bell’s is working withSection Collection, a local nonprofit that provides direct support to veterans in need. Section Collection will be at the Tappening event. Goin’ Dark merchandise will also be available to purchase at Bell’s General Store located adjacent to the Cafe.

Bell’s will also be making a special announcement at the event related to veterans and hiring.

About Bell’s Brewery

Bell’s Brewery, Inc. began in 1985 with a quest for better beer and a 15 gallon soup kettle. Since then, we’ve grown into a regional craft brewery that employs more than 550 people over a 41 state area, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington DC. The dedication to brewing flavorful, unfiltered, quality craft beers that started in 1985 is still with us today. We currently brew over 20 beers for distribution as well as many other small batch beers that are served at our pub in Kalamazoo, the Eccentric Cafe. Our ongoing goal is to brew thoughtfully, creatively and artistically. 100% family-owned and independent, we strive to bring an authentic and pleasant experience to all of our customers through our unique ales and lagers. For more information, please visit bellsbeer.com.