Bell’s Brewery Adds Distribution in Nevada and Wyoming

COMSTOCK, Mich. — Bell’s Brewery is proud to announce its new distributor partnerships in the great states of Wyoming and Nevada!

Six distributors will help bring Bell’s entire portfolio, as seasonally available, to Wyoming in April. Five distributors will help bring Bell’s entire portfolio, as seasonally available, to Nevada in June.

These new distributors share Bell’s commitment to quality.

In Wyoming, Bell’s will be working with Cheyenne Beverage, Inc., Fremont Distributing, Osprey Beverages, LLC, Tanager Beverages LLC, Western Distributing Co. and Western Wyoming Beverages, Inc.

In Nevada, Bell’s will be working with Blach Distributing Co., Capital Beverages Inc., Morrey Distributing Company, Nevada Beverage Company and Valley Distributors Inc.

“Wyoming has some incredible hot spots for craft beer similar to what we see here in our home state. Nevada has some incredible opportunities as well. Both states will help us fill out our western footprint,” said Larry Bell, President and Founder of Bell’s Brewery.

Bell’s added eight states to its distribution network in 2018: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Jersey and Colorado. Wyoming will bring Bell’s distribution footprint to 40 total states; Nevada will bring the count to 41.

Bell’s also distributes to Puerto Rico and Washington DC.

Launch celebrations are being planned. Additional information will be announced as details are finalized. For more information and for updates, keep an eye on Bell’s website, bellsbeer.com, or join them on social media – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and Untappd.

WYOMING

About Cheyenne Beverage, Inc.

Cheyenne/Laramie Beverage is a 4th generation family business that covers Southeast Wyoming with MIllerCoors, Constellation and a number of local and national craft brands. This company sold its first case of Coors beer in 1949 and once distributed the Coca-Cola brands dating back as far as the 1920s. This longstanding family business prides itself on having strong brands, excellent retail execution and a reputation of being highly involved in the communities they service.

About Fremont Distributing

Fremont Distributing was established in 1978 by Keith Asbell and the Asbell family still owns and operates the business today. A small distributor located in Riverton, Wyoming, Fremont employs 10 people and prides itself on quality products and great service.

About Osprey Beverages, LLC

Osprey Beverages is family-owned and operated in Jackson Hole, Wyoming since 1963. Osprey Beverages is a distributor of Anheuser-Busch and Constellation brands. Osprey also distributes the finest imported brands, craft beers, local micro craft beers and non-alcohol products.

Osprey serves three counties including: Teton, Lincoln and Sublette, including Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and Teton National Park. Our mission is to provide exceptional customer service, while delivering only the highest quality products and experiences to our customers.

Osprey Beverage is committed to supporting its community, by contributing and partnering with many non-profit organizations benefiting the arts, education, and conservation. Osprey Beverage is a proud co-challenger sponsor of the Old Bill’s Fun Run for Charities. Osprey is also focused on preventing underage drinking, drinking and driving, and promotes responsible drinking among adults.

About Tanager Beverages LLC

On the East Boundary of Yellowstone National Park lies the Bighorn Basin of Wyoming. This is the land Tanager Beverages proudly distributes the finest beers in the industry to the residents of Northwest Wyoming.

Tanager Beverages is small distributor that prides itself on selling the highest quality products and maintaining a standard of excellence in our service so that we will exceed our customers’ expectations. It is our vision to be viewed by our customers and peers as the sales and service leaders in the beer category.

Tanager Beverages was founded in 1997 and is owned and operated by Joe Kondelis. Currently the Tanager Beverages portfolio includes over 40 suppliers and over 300 brands from across the US and Europe. As the dynamics of the beer industry has changed so has the way Tanager Beverages approaches the market. It is essential for us to continue to evolve to meet the complexities of the industry. We are very team and family oriented and our employees from day one must exhibit a passion for excellence in their field. This culture has made us a market leader in both sales and service.

Tanager Beverages proudly supports many community programs and initiatives and has always been a very community driven company. The health of our market is very important to us and our business strategies and approach to market reflects that.

About Western Distributing Co.

Western Distributing is a family owned & operated business located in Casper WY. Founded in 1950, and purchased by the Klungness family in 1987. Western is highly committed to customer service, quality, & creating unique opportunities for our employees, customers & suppliers. Western is excited to partner with Bell’s Brewery, an amazing company that shares our passion for quality, family, and of course beer.

About Western Wyoming Beverages, Inc.

Western Wyoming Beverages is a family owned and operated company operating in Southwest Wyoming. Western Wyoming Beverages distributes beverage products from over 50 local and national suppliers. The company has been locally owned and operated for over 49 years during which time it has built a reputation for its reliable service, friendly team, and giving back to the community.

NEVADA

About Blach Distributing Co.

Blach Distributing is a full-line beverage wholesale distributor serving retail outlets in Northern Nevada since 1974. Our 300+ retail customers include Bars, C-Stores, Supermarkets, Mass Merchandisers and Casinos. Our service area covers over 59,000 square miles with over 100,000 residing in Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Pershing, Nye (Partial) and Washoe (Partial) Counties. This territory extends from the Utah to California borders running along Idaho and Oregon to the north.

Blach Distributing Company represents many beverage Suppliers and their products. Product lines include beer, wine, liquor and soda. Our primary focus is in the Beer Category with many Craft, Import, and Domestic Beers to choose from.

About Capital Beverages Inc.

Capital Beverages is a 3rd generation family owned beer/wine and spirits distributor proudly serving the Lake Tahoe, Carson City, Minden/Gardnerville, Virginia City areas among others since 1937.

About Morrey Distributing Company

Joe and Esther Morrey started Morrey Distributing Company in 1954 in humble beginnings in Reno, NV distributing Hamm’s Beer. Just a few years later, we bought the Anheuser-Busch franchise, expanding and relocating our business to Terminal Way in Reno and having to expand even more, we built another warehouse next door.

With increasing sales and A-B increasing their different lines and picking up new brands; a larger warehouse was needed, so onto another move in Reno. One more move and here we are today at newest location in Sparks, NV with property available to expand.

After Joe’s passing, his son John took the reins and his Dad’s philosophy of giving back to the community. Morrey Distributing is now associated with most community events; golf tournaments for charities, University of Nevada, Reno (all sports events), MDA and a favorite sponsorship being exclusive with the Sparks Nugget “Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-off”.

Morrey Distributing Company has been doing business for over 60 years. The quality of the service to the customers, the care the shop gives the vehicles and the warehouses excellence in guarding and caring for the prized possession … Beer … has earned Morrey Distributing the coveted Ambassadors of Excellence Gold Award given out by Anheuser­Busch in 2012 and a Silver Award in 2013.

Morrey Distributing Company covers all of Reno/Sparks, Nevada and venturing into Storey County. Population: 321,291. Serving the area with 12 delivery trucks, 16 sales and merchandising vans and 10 event vehicles.

About Nevada Beverage Company

Nevada Beverage is a Family Owned and Operated, Independent Beverage Wholesaler in Las Vegas. Founded in 1948 by Pat Clark Sr. Nevada Beverage has built a portfolio of world-class products including domestic and craft beers as well as an extensive non-alcoholic selection. As a leading wholesaler in Las Vegas we pride ourselves on quality from our brands to our people and we continue to strive for excellence.

About Valley Distributors Inc.

Valley Distributors is a family owned and operated business located in Fallon, Nevada. Valley has been distributing beer in central Nevada since 1974, covering Churchill, Mineral, northern Lyon, southern Washoe, and northern Nye counties. Valley carries a complete selection of craft, domestic and imported beers creating a portfolio to service every customer’s needs. Valley is highly selective in which brands they carry making sure demand, quality, and freshness are the highest priority. Valley prides itself on being the only local distributor to central Nevada, providing superior customer service to the area we cover.

About Bell’s Brewery

Bell’s Brewery, Inc. began in 1985 with a quest for better beer and a 15 gallon soup kettle. Since then, we’ve grown into a regional craft brewery that employs more than 550 people over a 39 state area, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington DC. The dedication to brewing flavorful, unfiltered, quality craft beers that started in 1985 is still with us today. We currently brew over 20 beers for distribution as well as many other small batch beers that are served at our pub in Kalamazoo, the Eccentric Cafe. Our ongoing goal is to brew thoughtfully, creatively and artistically. 100% family-owned and independent, we strive to bring an authentic and pleasant experience to all of our customers through our unique ales and lagers. For more information, please visit bellsbeer.com.