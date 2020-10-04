Belching Beaver Brewery Expands Distribution To Texas with Ambiente

San Diego, Calif. – Belching Beaver Brewery’s award-winning core line-up of beers including Phantom Bride IPA, Peanut Butter Milk Stout and Here Comes Mango IPA, as well as some special releases, will be available throughout the state of Texas by the end of the year. Arriving on draft and in package you can find their brews in chain accounts, liquor stores, and places where craft beer is sold.

“We are very excited to announce our launch into the great state of Texas,” said Tom Vogel CEO at Belching Beaver Brewery. “This is something we have wanted to do for a very long time, but we couldn’t find the right distributor partner, and we’re thrilled to partner with Ambiente.” “Texans certainly know their beer and it will be on us to keep them immersed in the best styles we can make.” “I hope to be able to drink a few of our pints right along with the local craft on 6th street, especially with our buddies at Pinthouse Brewing.”

Known for its flavorful, cutting-edge beers, Belching Beaver is also offering a new line of hard seltzers. Made with 100% real fruit with 110 calories, 2g Carbs, these will also be available throughout Texas.

“We continue to search for great partners and Belching Beaver was a natural fit,” said Michael Salas, Vice President at Ambiente.

Texas will be the 13th state distributing Belching Beaver, as well as some international markets including China, Chile, Mexico and Thailand.

To learn more about Belching Beaver Brewery other special release offerings, visit belchingbeaver.com.

About Belching Beaver Brewery

Launched in 2012, Belching Beaver Brewery evolved from a desire to make great beer and have a ‘Dam Good Time’ doing it. The award-winning craft beer company is focused on two things: First, have a brand that offers quality craft beer, while also being whimsical and fun to inspire good times. Each Belching Beaver beer release carries its own individual style and personality. Second, make be­­er for everyone and all palates. From easy-drinking Blondes, Triple IPAs, Milk Stouts, Imperial Stouts as well as sours and barrel-aged beers, Belching Beaver Brewery has it! Learn more about Belching Beaver Brewery and its beers at belchingbeaver.com.

About Ambiente

Founded in 1989, Ambiente Opco, LLC (“Ambiente”) is one of the largest value-added distributors of craft beer, fine wine, artisan sprits, and specialty beverages in the State of Texas. Headquartered in Austin with three additional distribution centers in San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston, Ambiente has become the premier distributor in Texas for supplying superior products to retailers, restaurants, premium supermarkets, luxury hotels, and five-star resorts across the state. Ambiente’s Beer Division was formed in 2019 when Ambiente acquired Hops and Vines Distributing to create the first statewide beer distributor in Texas that was independent from large supplier conglomerates. For more information on Ambiente’s Beer Division, please visit www.ambientebeverage.com.