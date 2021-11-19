Beer Kulture, WISEACRE, and Green Bench Collaborate with DJ EFN to Release Mikx Tape

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – On Friday, WISEACRE Brewing Company will debut a new limited release beer in its taproom – Mikx Tape, a Pilsner made with corn.

The beer is a collaboration between WISEACRE; Beer Kulture, the nonprofit focused on increasing diversity and inclusion within the beer industry; and record executive, DJ, entrepreneur, documentarian, and Drink Champs podcast host, DJ EFN. Proceeds from the beer will be split between Beer Kulture and the RISE Foundation3, a Memphis-based nonprofit providing financial literacy tools and incentives to help families in its community build assets and make better financial choices.

“We’re really excited for this beer! We met native Memphian and Beer Kulture’s VP Khris Johnson six years ago and clicked immediately. The work that Khris and Beer Kulture are doing to include, recruit, retain, and support diversity is incredibly important for the craft beer community so to have the opportunity to affect change at an industry level with them, well, we jumped at the chance,” exclaimed Kellan Bartosch, WISEACRE co-founder. “Plus we’re all really into hip hop, and after they mentioned they had a connection to DJ EFN, we knew this collab would be an amazing way to extend the partnership between WISEACRE and Beer Kulture. Working with the mixtape king of Miami, there was only one option for the beer’s name!”

With a malt bill hailing entirely from Tennessee, Mikx Tape contains a blend of pilsner malt and malted corn. Powerful cereal corn pushes through the 5.4% ABV beer to produce a corn cake and tortilla-like toasty flavor, while French Strisselspalt hops provide a spicy, herbal hop impact.

“The native ingredients bring a pleasant rusticity to this dynamic, but quaffable lager,” continued Bartosch. “We haven’t seen this combination since Paris, Tennessee put up a tiny Eiffel Tower.”

“I’m really excited to be a part of this beer and the initiative behind it,” said DJ EFN. “My first Beer Kulture drinking experience was trying Kulture Khronicles, their first collab beer. That beer was so good and it was exactly the type of beer I could share with my friends who aren’t into craft beer. Then I learned more about what the group was doing and wanted to support it however I could. I love craft beer, but people who look like me and the artists I work with need to feel more comfortable and welcomed walking into a craft brewery.”

“I got to know DJ EFN back when Beer Kulture was a lifestyle brand, before we converted to a nonprofit,” added Latiesha Cook, President and CEO, Beer Kulture. “He was a huge supporter of This Ain’t the Beer That You’re Used To, the book written by our co-founder and my husband, Dom “Doochie” Cook, which was an early focus for Beer Kulture. DJ EFN continued to support us as we transitioned into a nonprofit and our growth as an organization has coincided with his growing interest in craft beer. It was a no-brainer to connect officially on a collab.”

WISEACRE has some fun twists planned for the Mikx Tape release party on Friday, November 19 at WISEACRE’s Downtown location at 398 S. B.B. King Blvd. in Memphis, including an appearance by Memphis legend DJ Superman of Hot 107.1, who will be spinning from 6:00-10:00 PM.

In addition, Chef Leslie Rowland, a Black veteran of the United States Armed Forces and cancer survivor, will be preparing some specialty food offerings for the release party. Rowland is the chef at Fairhaven Treatment Center, a home for troubled teenage girls, and owner of Eat Fresh, a weekly meal prep service.

Mikx Tape will be available at the WISEACRE taproom on draft and in 12 oz. four-packs beginning November 19. After its initial release, Mikx Tape will be sent to WISEACRE distribution partners and available at select retailers in Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

ABOUT WISEACRE

WISEACRE Brewing Company opened in Memphis, Tennessee in 2013 after brothers and Memphis natives Davin and Kellan Bartosch gained experience working in the brewing industry around the country. Since then, WISEACRE has grown to have two brewery and taproom locations, more than 60 employees and distribution in fifteen states, and has made more 170 beers ranging from German lagers, to hoppy American styles, complex and boozy Belgian beers, and barrel aging beers to boot.

About Beer Kulture

Beer Kulture builds trust and strengthens communities by using craft beer to foster inclusion, equity and diversity. Together, we can change the world – one beer at a time.

