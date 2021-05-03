Beer Kulture Introduces Brewing Arts Scholarship With University of South Florida St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Beer Kulture and the University of South Florida St. Petersburg today announced the Beer Kulture Brewing Arts Scholarship.

In alignment with Beer Kulture’s mission of increasing diversity, equity and inclusion within the craft beverage space, the scholarship will be awarded to a deserving Black/African American, Hispanic, Latino, Native North American, Pacific Islander, or other individual of color.

The scholarship, funded by Beer Kulture and covering the entire cost of the program, is valued at $5,000 and will be applied toward the course beginning in August.

The Brewing Arts program on the USF St. Petersburg campus, recognized by the Master Brewers Association of the Americas, is a 23-week online program that provides participants with the foundational knowledge and hands-on training for a successful career in the industry of craft brewing. Students in the program are located all over the United States, with some even residing outside the country. Many students in the program work full-time while completing the 23 weeks of curriculum.

The program coursework covers the entire process of brewing learning, from the base ingredients to the science and business of craft beer. All courses are taught by craft beer professionals and academics, with coursework filled by a hands-on training experience in a brewery to apply knowledge learned.

“We’re so excited to introduce this scholarship,” said Latiesha Cook, President and CEO, Beer Kulture. “The craft beer industry across the country is still growing, and with growth comes opportunity. That opportunity could be a person of color opening their own brewery or it could be someone taking a job with an existing brewery. Either way, this scholarship is helping to provide an opportunity to a person that may not have otherwise received one.”

About Beer Kulture

Beer Kulture builds trust and strengthens communities by using craft beer to foster inclusion, equity and diversity. Together, we can change the world – one beer at a time.

