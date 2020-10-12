Beer Institute Names 2020 Beer Champions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Beer Institute announced it named United States Senators Steve Daines (R-MT) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) as well as Representatives Dan Newhouse (R-WA) and Kathleen Rice (D-NY) as the “2020 Beer Champions” for their instrumental leadership in supporting federal policies that aid the success of U.S. brewers and beer importers. They were recognized for their support of COVID-19 relief for the beer industry and cosponsoring the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, which, if enacted, will provide tax relief to brewers and beer importers of all sizes.

“Millions of Americans owe their livelihood to our nation’s beer industry, and I want to thank Senators Daines and Stabenow as well as Representatives Newhouse and Rice for their leadership in supporting legislation that aids U.S. brewers and beer importers,”said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “The beer industryoperates in every corner of our nation—employing our neighbors, friends and family.At a time when our economy is undergoing financial hardship due to COVID-19, the beer industry is grateful for its friends in Congress who champion efforts to provide our nation’s brewers and importers with certainty and stability. We look forward to continuing our work with our beer champions to secure permanent excise tax relief, provide transparency in aluminum benchmarking and deliver relief to brewers and beer importers that were not able to sell beer in bars and restaurants because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I’m grateful to the Beer Institute for honoring me with the 2020 Beer Champion award,”said Senator Daines. “In Montana, our craft brewers and barley farmers are helping drive our local economy, create jobs and produce great beer. I’ll continue fighting to support Montana brewers so they can continue to do what they do best.”

“It has been exciting to watch the growth and success of Michigan’s craft brew industry. From hops to microbreweries, local brew pubs and award-winning beers, Michigan has been leading the way. I have been a champion for this industry both in its early years and through this pandemic because I stand behind the small business owners and workers who have set the standard as entrepreneurs and who have been major catalysts in revitalizing and invigorating local communities throughout our state. Thank you to the Institute for this special recognition,”said Senator Stabenow.

“With an economic impact of over $700 million in the 4th Congressional District alone, the beer industry showcases the best that Central Washington has to offer – from highlighting our nation’s largest hop growing region to creating tourism opportunities for visitors from around the world. As a hop farmer, I feel personally connected to – and proud of – our beer industry, and I will continue to support the growers, brewers, distributors, and retailers across the United States,” said Rep. Newhouse.

“New York has a rich history of beer brewing that is a source of local pride and a driver for our economy,”said Rep. Rice. “In Nassau County alone, the beer industry supports thousands of good-paying jobs and provides over $24 billion annually in economic output. In Congress, I’ve always fought for trade and business policies that allow this vital industry to flourish. I’m honored to be recognized as a ‘2020 Beer Champion’ by the Beer Institute, and I will continue working to support the industry’s sustained success through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

The beer industry supports millions of well-paying American jobs in a wide range of industries, including farming, manufacturing, construction, retail, the service industry and more. It supports 9,916 jobs in Montana, 62,688 jobs in Michigan, 53,516 jobs in Washington State and 137,712 jobs in New York State. You can learn more about the beer industry’s impact in each state atbeerservesamerica.com.

