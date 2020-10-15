Beer Industry Teams Up to Fight Childhood Cancer with Brewing Funds the Cure 2020

TAMPA, Fla. – The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) taps into the passion and creativity of the beer industry for Brewing Funds the Cure – a lighthearted initiative designed to raise serious awareness and critical funds for pediatric cancer research. Kicking off in October, craft brewers from states around the nation will once again handcraft a signature philanthropic beer, Rising Hope, with 100% of proceeds benefiting NPCF.

Why is this important?

Cancer is the #1 cause of death by disease among children.

43 children per day are expected to be diagnosed with cancer.

Only 4%of the billions of dollars that are spent annually on cancer research and treatments are directed towards treating childhood cancer.

More than 95% of those who survive childhood cancer will have a significant health related issue by the time they are 45 as a result of being treated with drugs designed for adults.

Rising Hope is in its second year of the nationwide effort to enlist one brewery per state to make the signature IPA. In 2019, the Rising Hope release had partners in 23 states and raised over $125,000. In 2020, craft breweries across more than 30 states have committed to creating the special brew for their own communities – without earning a penny – so that all proceeds can fund the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation’s life-saving research and treatments. It is expected that Rising Hope will nearly double its contributions in its second year. Brewing Funds the Cure’s limited-edition Rising Hope signature IPA is available on draft or in cans, and NPCF partner World of Beer has partnered for a third consecutive year, donating a percentage of select beers at its 50 locations nationwide to the cause. All Brewing Funds the Cure partners can be located on the virtual map at brewingfundsthecure.org.

Released in October, Rising Hope will only be brewed while supplies last into the fall. Through donations from the Country Malt Group, Yakima Chief Hops and Amoretti Fruit Puree, brew masters from Tampa-based Cigar City Brewing and Brew Bus Brewing developed the special recipe for Rising Hope brew, and all participating breweries will utilize 100% donated ingredients for the malt and hops.

Additional opportunities to get involved include a Tap Handle Program, which allows individual establishments to donate a percentage of sales per pour from the draught of their choice to NPCF for a week, month, etc. World of Beer(WOB) has once again teamed up with NPCF, donating $1 per beer from a featured draft at over 50 locations nationwide now through December!

Businesses in the brewing industry are invited to help support the NPCF find less toxic and more targeted treatments for kids – and ultimately one step closer to finding a cure. To learn more about collaborative partnerships with NPCF, please visit NationalPCF.org or connect via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Dates

Rising Hope IPA will be released October 2020 and offered into the fall, while supplies last.

Tap Handle Program is year-round and open to all food and beverage establishments.

World of Beer campaign runs through Dec. 31.

Partnership Opportunities

Contact Chris Geib – Cgeib@nationalpcf.org or (813) 269-0955

About the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Tampa, Florida. Founded in 1991, the organization has raised upwards of $27 million and partners with 26 hospitals nationwide. Eighty-seven cents of every dollar raised funds research and new medical trials to find less toxic, more therapeutic solutions for childhood cancer. NPCF is proud of its dedication to fiscal responsibility, receiving the highest rating for nearly a decade from Charity Navigator, putting the nonprofit in the top 3% of all charities nationwide. For more information, visit www.NationalPCF.org or connect via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Brewing Funds the Cure

Brewing Funds the Cure is a nationwide program bringing together the brewing industries to raise funds and awareness for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Follow @brewingfundsthecureon Instagram and tag #brewingfundsthecure to get involved and help promote the initiative. Individuals can also donate to the cause through website or text – BREW to 50155.

For More Information

https://nationalpcf.org/programs/brewing-funds-the-cure/