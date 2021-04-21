BEER! A Love Story Teams Up With RadCraft To Protect Rivers This Earth Day

ONLINE— Now until April 25, RadCraft is donating $1 from every movie rental to Protect Our Rivers, a nonprofit organization committed to river conservation efforts across the West. Click here for more information.

To celebrate this partnership, you’re invited to meet the cast and filmmaker of BEER! A Love Story with us on Earth Day!

What: This is a live, virtual opportunity to virtually meet the director, Friedrich Moser and some of BEERmovie’s cast– and check out clips from the film.

Where: Register for this Zoom chat here

When: Thursday April 22 at Noon PT/ 3pm ET

Why: RadCraft’s work and our passion is rooted in the elements, one reason we were drawn to filmmaker Friedrich Moser. His close connection with nature shines in BEER! A Love Story, which captures the raw beauty of barley fields in rural Italy, Austrian and Northwest hop farms, and beyond. He ventures across landscapes, cultures, countries, and languages through subtitles in this both realistic and romantic movie.

Join us for this event to support not only Mother Earth, but also independent film and craft beer! Please consider sharing this Virtual Earth Day event with your audience through IG stories / posts. Press assets can be found here.

From April 23-25, show us the independent beer you’re sipping while you watch BEER! A Love Story to be entered into a raffle to win sweet river and beer-themed prizes. Tag @radcraftbeer, @fueledbyhops_, and @beermovie2020– and don’t forget to hashtag #BEERmovie!

Please direct media inquiries about this event to Melissa Larrick at melissa@radcraftbeer.com.

ABOUT RadCraft

Founded in 2012 by Emily Hutto, RadCraft provides communications support to barley crafters. From breweries and distilleries to maltsters and their affiliates, RadCraft’s partners are makers of thoughtful products and cultivators of radical ideas. Beers and spirits should tell stories about brands, and RadCraft loves a good story. Lean more at radcraftbeer.com.

ABOUT Protect Our Rivers

At Protect Our Rivers™, we believe in the essential role healthy rivers play in all our lives— not only for our natural ecosystem but for our humanity as well. We are a passionate collective of people and supporting organizations that believe in the critical need for river health. We work to have a positive impact on lasting river conservation, through hands-on action, education and access. Learn more at protectourrivers.org.

For more information: https://radcraftbeer.com/news/earth-day-2021