Bear Republic Releases Challenge Series #06 Smells Like Citrus IPA

CLOVERDALE, Calif. — Bear Republic Brewing Company’s Challenge Series is a line of craft ales inspired by modern taste trends, the latest release is #06 Smells Like Citrus IPA. The 7% ABV ale has a malt base led by 2-row, Pilsner, wheat and turbocharged by juicy flavors thanks to late hop additions from four pounds per barrel of Amarillo, Mandarina Bavaria, Citra and Cascade hops.

“The origin of Smells Like Citrus IPA comes from our desire to create an ale that tastes and smells like citrus, hence the name. The late hop addition means major flavor without intense bitterness. There’s a smooth mouthfeel with a dry drinkable finish. Every time you drink #06 you get that citrus flavor and it’ll invite you to have sip after sip,” said Bear Republic brewmaster Roger Herpst. “Smells Like Citrus is so good, our COO shot-gunned a can.”

Bear Republic Brewing Company developed the Challenge Series as an homage to the world of competitive racing. The Challenge Series will have a new beer release every 30-45 days, each release will have unique art to complement the small batch recipe of the liquid inside.

Challenge Series #06 label art direction is provided by CEO and founder Richard G. Norgrove and designed by Joseph Winkler. The label takes influences from the competitive racing world, the color scheme and vehicles from past British racing teams. The numerical portion of the Challenge Series name is taken from a random roll of a Dungeons and Dragons dice. Designed to be less bitter than traditional west coast IPAs, Smells Like Citrus is available in four packs of 16 oz. cans in limited quantities. Look for Challenge Series #06 in stores the week of May 13 and at both Bear Republic locations.

Founded by the Norgrove family nearly a quarter of a century ago, Bear Republic Brewing Company is one of the largest independent craft brewers in the United States. With a constantly growing portfolio of craft ales, Bear Republic maintains a reputation for creating undeniably tasty beverages featuring rich flavor profiles to complement your adventurous lifestyle. Find out how close you are to Bear Republic brews by visiting bearrepublic.com/bear-tracker.

Challenge Series #06 Smells Like Citrus

ABV: 7.0% – Color: Golden

Featured Hops: Amarillo, Mandarina Bavaria, Citra and Cascade

Malts: 2-row, Pilsner, Wheat Malt

Yeast: Barbarian

Overall: #06 Smells Like Citrus IPA takes us on the track for our second run of the Challenge Series. The malt character is led by the 2-row, Pilsner and wheat malt bill. The malt base is turbocharged by a citrus blast of orange and tangerine flavors. The hop aroma will trade paint with juicy flavor thanks to a late hop addition of Amarillo, Mandarina Bavaria, Citra and Cascade hops. Barbarian yeast completes this fact paced lap with its stone fruit esters and added hop aromatic enhancement.

#06 Smells Like Citrus is available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans.