Baxter Brewing Offering Beer Delivery and Subscription Packages

LEWISTON, Maine — To make their beer even more accessible to fans across Maine, the Baxter team has added a delivery route from Augusta to York, Tuesdays through Fridays, in addition to their no-contact curbside pick up. The Lewiston brewery, which started in 2010, has also announced new monthly subscription beer packages. Fans can sign up for the Distinctly Baxter Subscription Box online and choose from a variety of packaged brews, including exclusive releases, year-round favorites, kegs, and crowlers. The Baxter team hopes these new measures will allow them to share their passion for craft brews and adventure with beer lovers everywhere, despite physical distancing.

For delivery or curbside pickup, shoppers aged 21 and older can browse available Baxter beers at baxterbrewing.com, from year-rounds to exclusive releases. Same-day curbside pickups are available at The Pub in Lewiston, while deliveries will be scheduled for Lewiston/Auburn, Augusta, Freeport, Brunswick, Bath, Cumberland, Gray, Windham, Gorham, Portland, Saco, and Kennebunk areas. For both delivery and pickup, all payment transactions will be completed online at the time of the order, and Baxter will ask that the customer placing the order is the one to receive it and show a valid ID. The full delivery schedule and curbside pickup hours are available at baxterbrewing.com.

In the spirit of Mainers helping Mainers, protective face masks made by a member of the Baxter team will also be available to order with deliveries and curbside pickup for $10 each. All proceeds from masks and any tips received during deliveries or pickups will be donated to the children’s fund at Good Shepherd Food Bank in Auburn.

“At Baxter, our favorite projects are ones that reflect our heart and allow us to contribute to the causes we believe in while sharing our brews with fellow beer lovers,” says Baxter Brewing President Jenn Lever. “COVID-19 provided us with an opportunity to do just that, and when one of our teammates suggested donating to Good Shepherd, there wasn’t a second of hesitation.”