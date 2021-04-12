Barstool Sports Joins Forces With Revitalyte in Global Crusade Against Hangovers

Introducing Black Label by Barstool Sports

Minneapolis, Minn. — Barstool Sports has inked a deal with emerging beverage brand Revitalyte to add a premium offering to Revitalyte’s popular lineup of electrolyte recovery drinks. The Revitalyte Black Label by Barstool Sports is an advanced version of Revitalyte’s original SKU in new Berry Frost flavor, featuring 33% more electrolytes, 10 fewer grams of sugar (per serving), and beneficial prebiotics to promote fast and effective rehydration.

The use of pediatric electrolyte drinks by adults to alleviate the symptoms of dehydration has become increasingly popular, with research suggesting that up to half of the category’s $500M+ in retail sales are going towards adult consumption. Barstool Sports has been a contributor to this trend, frequently posting viral content that references baby aisle hangover remedies like Pedialyte.

“The launch of Black Label was a natural progression for our partnership with Revitalyte. Entertaining people on the internet and helping them manage their hangovers felt like something we were uniquely equipped to do,” says Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool Sports.

Powered by the same formula as the leading pharmaceutical brands, Revitaltyte is the first to fully embrace and unreservedly market pediatric electrolytes to adults. Revitalyte has made improvements to the characteristically “medicinal” taste and texture of competing brands. Revitalyte’s partnership with CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective, a leading craft beer supplier whose portfolio of brands includes Cigar City Brewing’s Jai Alai IPA, Oskar Blues’ Dale’s Pale Ale, and the nation’s leading craft seltzer, Wild Basin Hard Seltzer, enables the product to appear on shelves next to beer, wine and spirits.

Revitalyte products, including the Barstool Black Label, are now available through select retailers. Revitalyte is confident that its combined partnerships with Barstool Sports and CANarchy will solidify the brand’s presence in bars and retail stores, enabling co-founders Ryan Leonard and AJ LaGoo to focus their efforts on growing the brand to its full potential.

“We believe this partnership will drive significant value for our retail partners across the country and cement Revitalyte as a permanent fixture in the adult beverage channel. Combining the marketing firepower of Barstool Sports with the sales and distribution capabilities of CANarchy allows us to bring a best-in-category product to adult consumers everywhere,” says Revitalyte Co-Founder Ryan Leonard.

The Revitalyte Black Label by Barstool Sports is your night stand’s new best friend. Pro tip: after a night out drink half the bottle before you go to bed and the other half in the morning. Find it at a retailer near you, or direct questions to info@drinkrevitalyte.com.

Black Label is available in the Barstool Sports store: https://store.barstoolsports.com/products/revitalyte-black-label

About Revitalyte

Revitalyte was created by people who were tired of inconvenient and embarrassing trips to the baby aisle in search of hydration after a long run or a long night of adult beverages. With the same medically-proven formula commonly found in “over the counter” electrolyte solutions, Revitalyte is conveniently found in off-premise retail establishments, including liquor stores, supermarkets and convenience stores, in 33.8 oz. bottles in Grape, Mixed Fruit and Strawberry flavors.

About Barstool Sports

Founded in 2003 by David Portnoy, Barstool Sports is a leading digital sports, entertainment and media platform that delivers original content across blogs, podcasts, radio, video and social, supported by nearly 70 dedicated personalities. It benefits from its base of approximately 54 million monthly unique visitors, reaching an estimated 36% of males and 30% of females in the Millennial and Generation Z generations across the United States. In 2019, Barstool Sports grew by approximately 65%, delivering nearly $100 million in revenue from digital and audio advertising, ecommerce, events, licensing and subscription.