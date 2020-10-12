Barrel and Stave Pour House Opens in Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. — Ready for the Ultimate Tap Room? Barrel and Stave Pour House offers an experience unlike any other. The doors opened on September 18th, 2020 in the SOCO District of Downtown Fullerton. They feature 32 self-pour taps on the unique iPourIt Touchless pouring system where you fill your own glass whenever you’re ready, without standing in line! They are working hard to bring you an amazing array of beer, wine, seltzer, and kombucha, many of which you can’t find in Southern California, along with the best of local breweries too.

The taps are constantly rotating allowing you to try something new every time you visit. Crowler machine is on premises to can any beers on tap to take home. And don’t miss our huge selection of 5 cooler doors of canned craft beverages to go! As a proud supporter of the independent craft beer community, they’re on a mission to bring you rare and hard-to-find beers, and their helpful and knowledgeable staff are always happy to make recommendations.

Conveniently located in Malden Station next to the Fullerton Metrolink stop at 250 W. Santa Fe Ave Suite 20 Fullerton, Ca. Barrel and Stave Pour House offers ample air-conditioned seating, 5 screens, and an entertaining experience you won’t find at other taverns, all built around our passion for craft beer. Just swipe your personalized fob at any tap you choose and pour as much or as little as you like. When you’re ready to go, simply pay by the ounce for your pours. It’s that easy. Check them out! For more information call: 714.770.0157.

For More Information:

https://untappd.com/v/barrel-and-stave-pour-house/9980481