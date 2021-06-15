Barnett & Son Brewing Celebrates 6 Years Of Parker-Brewed Beer

PARKER, CO – If you’ve missed celebrating milestones with a cold beer in a lively community setting, you’re not alone. Barnett & Son is thrilled to have the opportunity to mark six years of brewing in Parker, Colorado and you’re invited to raise a glass to the important things… time spent with friends, the art of craft beer, and an opportunity to share the love.

“Without our great customers we would not be here,” says owner Andy Barnett. Barnett & Son has been voted Best Brewery in Parker six years running by the Parker Chronicle, and that support is not lost on Andy and his team. “It is truly humbling.”

A wide variety of brews including El Gizmito (a salted lime ale and summer favorite), Gold Ale, IPA, Blueberry Ale, Berliner Weisse, and Irish Red will be on tap. There is sure to be something for everyone. B&S is also releasing two barrel-aged beers that will be available in commemorative glasses while supplies last.

Schnitzelwirt truck will be serving up the best schnitzel outside of Europe, also offering sides and sweets like apple strudel. There is plenty of parking on-site. Barnett & Son encourages everyone to imbibe responsibly.

About Barnett and Son Brewing Co

Barnett and Son Brewing Co has been brewing high quality beer since 2014 in Parker, Colorado and is best known for their welcoming atmosphere, an expansive tap list, and dog-friendly patio. With recipes developed from owner Andrew Barnett’s homebrew recipes and influenced by his extensive international travel, everyone is sure to find a beer to make them feel at home. For more information, visit barnettandsonbrewing.com. Pull up a chair. Take a taste. Come join us.

