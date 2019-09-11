Baltimore Breweries Collaborate on ‘2 Stars Not My Style’ Hazy Sour IPA

Tweet
Reddit
Share5
Share
Email

BALTIMORE — In playful response to online beer review culture, Baltimore’s DuClaw Brewing Company, Key Brewing Company, Charm City Meadworks & World of Beer Baltimore have come together to collaborate on “2 Stars Not My Style,” a hazy sour IPA with peaches, pretzels, paw paws, honey and lactose.

The beer is a limited release in Maryland only, and should hit shelves and taps this month. A release party will also take place at World of Beer in Baltimore from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, October 4, featuring bad beer reviews public readings from the three breweries.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks GABF 2019
Brew Talks GABF 2019

Denver, CO ● October 4, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 4 + 5, 2019

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019
Cannabis Forum Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● December 6th, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.