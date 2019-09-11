Baltimore Breweries Collaborate on ‘2 Stars Not My Style’ Hazy Sour IPA

BALTIMORE — In playful response to online beer review culture, Baltimore’s DuClaw Brewing Company, Key Brewing Company, Charm City Meadworks & World of Beer Baltimore have come together to collaborate on “2 Stars Not My Style,” a hazy sour IPA with peaches, pretzels, paw paws, honey and lactose.

The beer is a limited release in Maryland only, and should hit shelves and taps this month. A release party will also take place at World of Beer in Baltimore from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, October 4, featuring bad beer reviews public readings from the three breweries.