Ballast Point Releases Limited Edition Pumpkin Down Scottish Ale

SAN DIEGO, California – Ballast Point’s beloved seasonal Scottish Ale, Pumpkin Down, is available on draft and in 6-packs of 16 oz. cans. As the temps dip below 70° in Southern California, it marks the highly anticipated time of year when Ballast Point makes available their seasonal brews in limited release, including Pumpkin Down, now in 16 oz. cans.

The base of this brew is Ballast Point’s award-winning Piper Down Scottish Ale. The caramel and toffee maltiness of Piper Down is the perfect backdrop for a boatload of roasted pumpkin, adding character to the base Scottish Ale. Just before packaging, the brewers add a subtle amount of spice to complement, but not overwhelm, the earthy flavor. Pumpkin Down pours a deep amber and leaves hints of pumpkin and allspice on the nose. It’s the perfect gateway for those who question whether to pumpkin or not to pumpkin.

The limited release will be available beginning today in 6-packs of 16 oz. cans and on draft at all Ballast Point tasting rooms (San Diego, Anaheim, Long Beach) and Home Brew Mart as well as available to purchase online for delivery throughout California, while supplies last.

PUMPKIN DOWN

Stats: ABV 5.8%, 22 IBUs

Beer Style: Scottish Ale

Availability: Ballast Point locations – Home Brew Mart, Little Italy, Miramar HQ, Long Beach and Anaheim; online purchase for delivery in California, while supplies last

Packaging: 16 oz. cans in six-packs; on draft in pints, 32 oz. crowlers, and 64 oz. growlersSpecial Release Merch: Limited release Pumpkin Down long sleeve t-shirts, crew sweatshirts, pullover sweaters, and bundles which include merch and specialty 6-pack are available online and at all tasting rooms.

https://ballastpoint.com