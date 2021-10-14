Ballast Point Releases Limited Edition Blood Orange Lager

SAN DIEGO, California – Ballast Point announced this week the release of its refreshing seasonal specialty beer, simply: Blood Orange Lager. Made in the Pilsner style, Blood Orange Lager is light and crisp with a prominent aroma of blood orange and citrus. This pils is lightly hopped with Motueka hops from New Zealand which balance the biscuity malt with flavors of sweet orange. Full of character, Blood Orange Lager has notes of citrus and nectar fruits and follows with a crisp, clean finish.

The limited release will be available beginning today, Friday, October 8th in 6-packs of 16 oz. cans and on draft at all Ballast Point tasting rooms (San Diego, Anaheim, Long Beach) and Home Brew Mart as well as available to purchase online for delivery throughout California, while supplies last.

Blood Orange Lager

Stats: ABV 4.8%, 25 IBUs

Beer Style: Lager

Availability: Ballast Point locations – Home Brew Mart, Little Italy, Miramar HQ, Long Beach and Anaheim; online purchase for delivery in California through December 2021

Packaging: 16 oz. cans in six packs; on draft in pints, 32 oz. crowlers, and 64 oz. growlers

https://ballastpoint.com