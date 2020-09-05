Ballast Point Brings Back Longfin Lager

SAN DIEGO – A classic German-style beer brewed in San Diego, Ballast Point’s award-winning Longfin Lager has long been one of the go-to beers of the brewing team and fans of the light-bodied Helles. In addition to draft, Longfin Lager is now available exclusively in cans, freshly designed to highlight the art both inside and out. Longfin Lager will be available beginning in September on draft and in cans for purchase in all six Ballast Point tasting rooms and select off-premise accounts in Southern California, Arizona and Colorado.

Regularly brewed since its debut in 2006 and with four golds under its fin, Longfin Lager was inspired by the Helles-style from Germany, a crisp, well-balanced world style that could easily fit in at any German beer garden. With the reserved use of German Northern Brewer and Tettnanger hops in bittering, this crisp lager has the aroma and flavor of fresh baked bread, thanks to the Pilsner Malt. Longfin Lager was named for the slang word for albacore, the most prolific tuna on the west coast and a driver for the commercial fishing scene in San Diego.

The quadruple gold winner has long been a favorite of Ballast Point’s brewing team and fans for its clean and quaffable 4.5% ABV, perfect for enjoying on a beach, a boat and anywhere else you can put an ice chest.

One of the first things Kings & Convicts Brewing Co. did as the new owners of Ballast Point was meet and listen to feedback from their staff. It was apparent there was a need to bring back more cult brewery favorites like Longfin Lager while also developing a larger platform to share the creativity that thrives in Ballast Point’s Little Italy R&D facility.

“Brewers have their favorites and it became clear early on that Longfin Lager was one of those beers,” says Ballast Point COO Chris Bradley. “Bringing back old favorites and sharing new exploration from our R&D team in Little Italy on a wider level is of huge importance to us moving forward as a brand.”

To mirror the art in the can and to better highlight Ballast Point resident artist Paul Elder’s craft, Longfin Lager features a fresh new package design that reflects the sketch-to-art approach Elder takes to his hand-painted designs.

Longfin Lager

German-style lager in the Helles style

ABV: 4.5%, IBUs: 17

Packaging: 12 oz. six-pack cans and draft

About Ballast Point Brewing Co.

What started in 1996 as a small group of homebrewers who simply wanted to make great beer evolved into the team of adventurers known today as Ballast Point. From bringing a hoppy twist to a porter or adding four types of malt to its amber ale, to creating the breakthrough gold-medal winning Sculpin IPA, the San Diego-based company is known for adding its touch and asking if there’s a better way. Now an internationally recognized leader in thecraft brewing industry with 6 brewery locations in California and Chicago, the company is distributed in select markets across the US and internationally. For more information, visit www.ballastpoint.com and follow our journey on Instagram and Facebook.

About Kings & Convicts Brewing Co.

Kings & Convicts is a privately held company headquartered in SanDiego and Highwood, IL, in the North Shore of Chicago. Conceived by an Englishman and an Aussie, Kings & Convicts started brewing for the public in 2017 and was built on the freedom of anti-authority and the spirit of fellowship. They brew ales and lagers inspired by the tales of convicts,royalty and the undercurrent of American gangsters. Every beer tells a story.Kings & Convicts’ beer is available on draft and in cans at its taproom and in bars and restaurants across Chicagoland and southern Wisconsin. For more information, follow along on Instagram and Facebook and visit www.kingsandconvicts.com.