Ball Corporation Donates $10,000 to Bewnited for ‘Local Experiences’ Fundraiser

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — We are Brewnited announced today the latest collaboration fundraiser for local service and hospitality workers: an ongoing raffle series featuring exclusive experiences from local restaurants and attractions, funded in part by a donation from Ball Corporation.

“Ball Corporation believes supporting the communities where we operate is part of who we are and it is one of our sustainability pillars. As we see our society face the hardships imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to provide our employees with the opportunity to help others in our local communities by directing local giving to help those in need. Brewnited is exactly the type of organization that can have locally the biggest impact by our donation,” said Andrea Miele, Ball Corporation.

On Friday May 15, 2020 at Northway Brewing Co., Andrea Miele of Ball Corporation presented Brewnited with a check for $10,000.00. With their generous donation, Brewnited will host a number of auctions featuring exclusive experiences from local restaurants and attractions including a virtual beer tasting with the NYS Brewers Association, a private brunch for two at Bailey’s Saratoga,and more. All proceeds from the auctions will go to Brewnited’s tipped workers’ fund.

“Ball Corporation’s generous contribution will allow Brewnited to continue production and sell Negative Input beer with all profits being distributed locally while allowing Brewnited to expand through the Local Experience program. This will be a direct benefit to local restaurants and attractions while continuing to support local hospitality workers affected by COVID-19,” said Max Oswald, spokesperson for Brewnited.

Starting Friday, May 22, supporters will be able to bid on the Flatbread Social experience: take-out dinner for four from Saratoga’s Flatbread Social.

New experiences will be added to www.wearebrewnited.comevery Friday, with bidding open for one week. Visitwww.wearebrewnited.com to bid, apply for assistance, or contribute to the fund.

About Brewnited:

We are Brewnited is a collective of Capital Region brewers focused on giving back to the local service community the best way they know how: with beer.

Adirondack Brewery, Artisanal Brew Works, Bolton Landing Brewing Co., Common Roots Brewing Co., Druthers Brewing Co., and Northway Brewing Co. have collaborated to create “Negative Input,” an American Lager that represents unity in these challenging times.

Sales of Negative Input and generous donations from partner brewers, community members, and business partners are distributed to hospitality workers in Saratoga and Warren counties who are out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are working together to take the negative input that we are overwhelmed with and flip it upside-down to get a positive outcome.

About Ball Corporation:

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 18,300 people worldwide and reported 2019 net sales of $11.5 billion. For more information, visitwww.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

