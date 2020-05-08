Bale Breaker and I Heart Yakima Team Up to Announce New Hyper-Local COVID-19 Relief Program

YAKIMA, Wash.– Bale Breaker Brewing Company, a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley, announces its partnership with local nonprofit I Heart Yakima by releasing its own version of You Are Not Alone Hazy IPA, a beer inspired by Seattle-based brewery and friend Reuben’s Brews.

100% of the profits from beer sales will be donated to the “We Are Yakima” fund, a referral-based program managed by I Heart Yakima in which grocery store gift cards will be gifted to nominees from the food and beverage industry to help alleviate financial burdens caused by the current pandemic. Anyone in the community can refer a coworker, employee, or friend who has lost their job or significant hours within the food and beverage industry. Donations will come from individuals, local businesses, and sales of Bale Breaker’s “You Are Not Alone” beer.

The beer is described to be fruit-forward hazy IPA with a 7.5% ABV and 30 IBU bitterness rating. Yakima-based fans and good Samaritans alike will be able to enjoy the new recipe in 16oz. 4-packs as soon as early May. Join Bale Breaker on May 9 for their Drive-Thru release party from 12-5pm, and Washington customers can purchase a case of this hazy IPA online via Bale Breaker’s new online beer shipping program.

“When our friends over at Reuben’s Brews approached us about brewing a beer to help our fellow industry comrades, we didn’t have to think twice. It was a no-brainer,” said BBBC Co-Owner Meghann Quinn. “Community is one of our core values at Bale Breaker, and now more than ever, we are committed to supporting local and giving back to the community that has given so much to us in return.”

“Our mission is to uplift and promote our Yakima community,” said Lauren Lizardo, co-director of I Heart Yakima. “We are proud to collaborate with Bale Breaker on the ‘We Are Yakima’ fund, and we hope others will join us during this challenging time.”

In response to Reuben’s Brews call to action for fellow breweries to help in this time of need, Bale Breaker asks all local businesses and patrons to continue to pay it forward by donating money, purchasing You Are Not Alone IPA, and/or nominating food/beverage workers affected by COVID-19. Donations and nominations will be accepted online at www.iheartyakima.com/weareyakima. You Are Not Alone Hazy IPA will be available in select grocers and participating restaurants in Yakima beginning mid-May.

About We Are Yakima

Founded as a collaboration between I Heart Yakima and Bale Breaker Brewing Company, We Are Yakima’s mission is to alleviate the financial burden of those in the food and beverage industry in the Yakima Valley who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. We Are Yakima is a referral-based fundraiser: we invite anyone in the community to refer a coworker, employee, or friend who has lost their job or significant hours within the restaurant and hospital industry. Donations will come from individuals, local businesses, and sales of Bale Breaker’s “You Are Not Alone” beer – the funds will be distributed as grocery store gift cards to those in need in the area. No one should have to struggle as we all do our part in flattening the curve and keeping our community safe.

About I Heart Yakima

I Heart Yakima began in 2012 as a love letter to our beautiful, unique, growing, yet often under-appreciated valley. That love fueled promotions, projects, events, a social media platform, newsletter, and Yakima-centric apparel celebrating all that is great about our community. As a 501c4 non-profit, our focus is building a network for local businesses and brands who are just as dedicated to loving our town – and all the people in it – as we are. We are careful to promote businesses, events, and people which center around our values: positivity, generosity, excellence, innovation, inclusivity, and partnership. We seek to always nurture a strong relationship with our community, in-person and online. Visit www.iheartyakima.com for more information.

About Bale Breaker

Crafting fresh-off-the-farm brews from the middle of a hop field, Bale Breaker Brewing Company is a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley. Backed by four generations of hop farming experience, Bale Breaker started in 2013, and has grown to become the fourth largest independent craft brewery in Washington. With a 30-barrel brewhouse and a 27,000 square foot facility, we craft five year-round canned beers, including the widely celebrated Topcutter IPA. We also have a 5-barrel pilot brewhouse, the Imagination Station, where we test and develop new recipes. We currently distribute statewide in Washington as well as in northern Idaho and western Oregon.?For more information, visit www.balebreaker.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.