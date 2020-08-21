Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery Hires New Head Brewer, Opens ‘Mellow Meadow’ Wildflower Beer Garden, Introduces Summer Beers

EDGARTOWN, Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. & EAST FALMOUTH, Cape Cod, Mass.– Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery announced that it has hired Bryan Link as new Head Brewer, opened the ‘Mellow Meadow’ Wildflower Beer Garden in East Falmouth and introduced delicious summer beer flavors made with the finest local ingredients, all brewed with hand-picked wild grape leaves grown on Martha’s Vineyard.

The Company hired Bryan Link as new Head Brewer because of his vast experience and expertise in beer production, award-winning recipe innovation, creativity, and quality control. Link previously worked as Production Brewer at the 37,000-barrel Lord Hobo Brewing Company in Woburn and before that as Head Brewer at Stark Brewery and Adventure Brewery.

Bad Martha freshly brews, cans and kegs all its own beer in East Falmouth and also brews its own beer on premise on Martha’s Vineyard for consumption there. Bad Martha is the only brewery in Cape Cod to have its own state-of-the-art canning line to enable expanded production capability and product availability throughout the mainland and Island. Bad Martha currently has combined brewing production of 22-barrels between the seasonally open Martha’s Vineyard’s 7-barrel system and the year-round 15-barrel system in Falmouth.

“We are excited to welcome Bryan to our Bad Martha team and look forward to incorporating his expertise and creativity as we continue to grow,” said Josh Flanders, Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery General Manager. Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery is recognized for its distinctive, award-winning, craft beers that have won twelve international medals since 2014 and was voted the Top 2 Brewery in Massachusetts by Boston Magazine in 2018.

“I am thrilled to join Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery because of their reputation for innovation, attention to quality, passion to use local ingredients and their values. I’m proud to work for a company that believes in doing good, giving back and supporting the local community,” said Bryan Link, Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery Head Brewer.

Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery locations on Martha’s Vineyard and in East Falmouth are currently open daily from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Both brew houses are surrounded by beautiful landscaping, flowers, native plants, hops, and herbs and have lush, beer garden atmospheres. The family-friendly venues are also dog friendly.

There is live music with popular local musicians weekdays plus other fun events at both locations. The Bad Martha Summer Music Bash at Falmouth features live music from great local musical artists every weekday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Check the Bad Martha website for updated events.

New ‘Mellow Meadow’ Wildflower Beer Garden

“We’re constantly thinking of innovative ways to delight our guests and are happy to unveil our beautiful new ‘Mellow Meadow’ Wildflower Beer Garden that provides a picnic-style brewery experience with plenty of outdoor space for guests to enjoy their favorite Bad Martha beers,” said Flanders.

The Wildflower Beer Garden is a full-service extension of the brewery. It also has a delightful walking trail that winds through the wildflowers beyond the seating area. The new space is ideal for families and dog owners.

Two eye-catching and whimsical sculptures are now dancing in the Wildflower Beer Garden. They were created by the iconic West Tisbury artist, Thomas Maley (1911-2000) who was known for his whimsical sculptures that represent the human spirit and are joyful odes to life. The sculptures are from the Field Gallery that he founded in 1970 in West Tisbury.

Yet another unique feature of the East Falmouth ‘Mellow Meadow’ includes special events with local pop-up vendors such as Kured, a Falmouth-based Company known for delicious charcuterie with a creative presentation flair.

New Summer Craft Beer Flavors Join Line-up of All-Time Favorites

The Company has launched new thirst-quenching beers that capture the essence of summertime, including Orange Creamsicle Wheat Beer, Shark Bite Jalapeno Cucumber Lager and Tattooed Lady Grapefruit Wit among others. The new beers join the line-up of Bad Martha’s ever popular beers including Vineyard Summer Ale, 508 IPA, Martha’s Vineyard Ale, Double Hoppiness and others.

Bad Martha selects the freshest and finest ingredients from local farms and makers including fruits and berries (cranberries, blueberries, beach plums, wild cherries, and strawberries), Organic honey, chocolate, oysters, and roasted coffee beans, among others. All Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery beer is uniquely brewed with hand-picked wild grape leaves grown on Martha’s Vineyard, so there is a piece of the Island’s soul infused in every sip.

Guests can enjoy a rotating selection of up to 16 different beer styles that span light, fruity, hoppy, spicy, dark, and malty. From light to amber and brown ales, to IPAs, lagers, English Special Bitters (ESB), porters and stouts, there is something to please all tastes. Visitors can purchase brew by the glass or a flight paddle and even take home a growler (64 oz. glass container) or a crowler (32 oz. can) or 4-pack, 16 oz. cans of select styles.

The Company offers on-line ordering for take-away and curbside pick-up.

“We want thank our valued customers for their continued support and hope they enjoy all the new elements we have on tap for them,” said Jonathan Blum. CEO, Founder, and sole owner of Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery, based in Edgartown, Martha’s Vineyard, MA. “We also appreciate the extraordinary efforts of our team and their passion to provide a welcoming and enjoyable experience for our guests.” The Company has worked hard for months to transform the business to meet new guidelines and create a safe environment for customers and staff.

Bad Martha re-opened its outdoor dining in Falmouth and Edgartown in June, followed by East Falmouth’s new ‘Mellow Meadow’ Wildflower Beer Garden. The Company was able to re-hire prior employees, add new team members and donate beer to a local distillery that turned it into alcohol to make hand sanitizer when supplies were scarce.

Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery Menu

The Brewery Chefs at each location offer a food menu that is perfectly paired with the hand-crafted beers and includes highly popular Pizzas, Vegetable and Charcuterie Meat Platters, Farm-Local Cheeses, and Light Snacks. The pizzas are hand-made 18-inch Brick Oven Thin-Crust and have been received with glowing reviews. Pretzel Torpedoes with Beer Mustard and Beer Cheese make for a delicious light snack option. Menus are updated daily and can be viewed on the website.

Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery Beer Flavors Rotate Regularly – visit website to see updated offerings, such as:

Vineyard Summer Ale – Blonde Ale. 4.8% ABV. Wild Vineyard grape leaves, premium pilsner malt and Saaz hops give Vineyard Summer Ale a bright golden glow, a clean pilsner malt flavor and subtle Bartlett Pear aromatics. The beer’s refreshing, light body makes it the perfect ale for a lazy day on the sand.

Orange Creamsicle Wheat Beer – Witbier. 5.6% ABV. A perfect summertime beer with a sweet taste and refreshing finish. A Belgian-style Wit made with sweet orange peel, vanilla bean, and dextrose sugar to make this beer taste just like an orange creamsicle from when you were a kid!

Shark Bite! Lager – American Light. 5.6% ABV. This light lager packs a big bite but finishes off smooth. The first sip starts with a jalapeno burn that quickly cools off with a fresh cucumber finish. With a very light body and so much flavor you will come back for sip after sip.

Tattooed Lady Wheat Beer – Witbier. 4.5% ABV. A traditional Belgian Wit made with lots of wheat for a medium body and aged on grapefruit and sweet orange peel for a delicious fruity flavor.

Campfire Lager – Smoked Beer. 5% ABV. A traditional German Rauchbier brewed with smoked beach malt, gives this beer a very smokey aroma and flavor. Very light body with a dark copper color.

Seconsett Island Session Ale IPA – Session/India Session Ale. 4% ABV. An easy drinking light ale dry hopped with local Cascade hops. Low alcohol and a light hop flavor make this beer very drinkable.

508 IPA – American. 7% ABV. The 508 is an American-style IPA brewed with Motueka and Idaho Gem hops for refreshing notes and aromas of grapefruit and caramel.

Double Hoppiness IPA – Imperial/Double New England. 7.5% ABV. Made using Mosaic, Warrior and Columbus hops, this hazy heavy hitter has notes of papaya and tangerine.

Big Bad Belgian Quad – Belgian Quadrupel. 10% ABV. Brewed using Belgian candied syrup, the malt-forward body with hints of plums starts off with a rush of flavor and finishes off with sweet nectar flavor.

Falmouth Ale – Brown Ale – English. 5.3% ABV. A medium-bodied, unfiltered ale brewed with English Hops.

Wicked Coffee Porter – American. 5.2% ABV. A freshly roasted coffee porter brewed with local roasted coffee beans. Aromas and flavors of dark chocolate, caramel, and rich coffee.

Full Moon Milk Stout. 6.7% ABV. Brewed at midnight under the Full Wolf Moon of January, this wickedly delicious stout is made using lactose and chocolate malt to give it a right chocolate flavor and a smooth creamy body. A nice heavy body and the flavors of a chocolate milkshake, you will be surprised you are having a beer and not an after-dinner dessert.

Chocoberry Stout. 6% ABV. Sweet stout made with chocolate and freshly picked strawberries. A heavily bodied beer that is dessert in a glass.

About Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery

Jonathan Blum, CEO, Founder, and sole owner of Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery, resides on Martha’s Vineyard. He decided to retire early after 23 years as a senior executive at Yum! Brands and PepsiCo to follow his dream and focus on building Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery into a successful craft beer brand. He launched Bad Martha beer in 2012 at Boston’s Baseball Tavern and opened the flagship Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery in 2014 in Edgartown, Martha’s Vineyard with a second location in East Falmouth in September 2019. The first Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery in Edgartown, Martha’s Vineyard quickly became a top destination for thousands of craft beer fans annually. The early success led to product expansion into bars, retail locations, festivals, and events on and off the Island and a second location that opened in Falmouth, MA. Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery uses the freshest and finest local ingredients from surrounding farms, making about 50 different craft beers throughout the year so there is always something new and exciting to enjoy. There are generally up to 10 beer varieties on tap in Edgartown and 16 on tap in Falmouth.

For More Information:

https://www.badmarthabeer.com