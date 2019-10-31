Avery Brewing Co. to Release Pear of Peaches Imperial Hazy IPA

BOULDER, Colo. — Avery Brewing Company, a pioneering craft brewery in Boulder for over 25 years, announces the launch of Pear of Peaches, an Imperial Hazy IPA with peaches and pears.

Building on their success with big IPAs, the Avery Brew Crew adds another hazy option to their beer portfolio with Pear of Peaches. Packed with juicy hops, Pear of Peaches brings a punch of fruity flavors to the genre ofImperial Hazy IPAs. Using contemporary dry-hopping techniques, Avery’s brewers added Simcoe and Amarillo hops, and then traditionally dry-hopped with Mosaic hops. Pear of Peaches is a surprisingly easy drinking 9% ABV brew with tons of fruit-forward hops paired with all-natural pears and peaches.

Avery Brewing Co. is hosting a can release party for Pear of Peaches on Friday, November 8th.Beginning the following week, Pear of Peaches will be distributed in many locations across Avery’s distribution footprint for a limited time in six packs of 12-ounce cans. Look for Pear of Peaches near you with Avery’s brew finder: averybrewing.com/brew-finder.

About Avery Brewing Company

Colorado-based brewery for over 25 years, Avery Brewing has a singular focus on creating the perfect beer. In a world full of discord, their belief is that a singular dedication to something as seemingly simple and inconsequential as beer can transform the world. Avery Brewing exists to pursue the mastery of beer and to reveal its power. Standouts include White Rascal Belgian-Style White Ale, are markable selection of IPAs, including The Maharaja Imperial IPA, andBarrel-Aged 16ers like Vanilla Bean Stout. Discover what great beer can do to your world. BeerFirst. The Rest Will Follow. Learn more at www.averybrewing.com.