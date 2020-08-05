Avery Brewing Co. Launches 6-Pack Barrel-Aged Tart Ale

BOULDER, Colo. – Avery Brewing Company, an innovative craft brewery in Boulder for over 25 years, announces a new addition to their vast barrel-aging portfolio. Introducing Pomona, a barrel-aged tart ale with pomegranate and blueberry added. Beginning in August, Pomona will be available year-round in six-packs of 12oz cans.

House strains of Saccharomyces yeast, Brettanomyces yeast, Lactobacillus, and Pediococcus go into creating Pomona, the newest barrel-aged tart ale from Avery. After Pomona ages for 4 months in oak barrels, Avery’s brewers infuse bushels of blueberries and pomegranates. The final product is a delightfully deep purple. Named for the ancient Roman goddess of fruitful abundance, Pomona bestows big, berry-forward flavors and a pleasing sour pop.

Originally created for the Avery Invitational Small Batch Challenge, this juicy and tart ale packed with forbidden fruits has generated a fervent following amongst Avery loyalists. At 6.5% ABV, this temptingly tart ale will guide beer drinkers to the celestial plane of true barrel-aged sours.

Pomona will be distributed in six-packs of 12-ounce cans beginning in mid-August. Find Pomona near you with Avery’s brew finder: http://www.averybrewing.com/brew-finder

About Avery Brewing Company

A Colorado-based brewery for over 25 years, Avery Brewing has a singular focus on creating the perfect beer. In a world full of discord, Avery believes that a singular dedication to something as seemingly simple and inconsequential as beer can transform the world. Avery Brewing exists to pursue the mastery of beer and to reveal its power. Standouts include White Rascal Belgian-Style White Ale, a remarkable selection of IPAs, including The Maharaja Imperial IPA, and Barrel-Aged 16ers like Vanilla Bean Stout. Discover what great beer can do to your world. Beer First. The Rest Will Follow. Learn more at www.averybrewing.com.