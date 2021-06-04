Australia’s West End Brewery Assets Up For Immediate Sale Under Instructions from Lion Co

ADELAIDE, Australia – Plant Closure Specialists Hilco Global APAC have commenced Sale Campaign for Major Assets at West End Brewery, following its closure.

Lion has appointed global asset specialists Hilco Global APAC, in a joint venture with FA Maker to manage the sale of major assets from the West End Brewery. The appointment follows the announcement, in late 2020, of Lion’s plan to close the site at the end of June 2021.

Major assets that are in existing use are now available for immediate sale, with offers being accepted globally. Strong interest is expected from within the brewing community in addition to the broader food and beverage sector on this sale.

“With a fully functioning 500- hectolitre commercial brewery including keg, can, bottle filling and packing lines, we are confident in our team partnering with FA Maker on this project. We expect significant interest in the major assets at this site, and as a local team it’s an honour to be trusted to find the right buyers for the major assets that are in existing use and give these assets new homes” said Adrian Paley, Head of Commercial & Industrial at Hilco Global APAC.

About Hilco Global APAC

Hilco Global APAC is a privately held company and the preeminent authority on helping companies to derive maximum value for their assets. Hilco Global earned this reputation after decades of providing both healthy and distressed companies with creative insight, solutions and advice. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and proving them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal, demonstrating our willingness to share risk and reward.

About FA Maker

F.A Maker is one of the largest secondhand process equipment dealers in the southern hemisphere with a reputation for quality service and machines. The team focuses on in all types of used machinery in the manufacturing, recycling, food, pharmaceutical, mining and process industries.

https://www.hilcoapac.com/west-end-brewery