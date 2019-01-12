Austin Easterciders Releases Texas Brut Cider

AUSTIN, Texas– Craft cidery Austin Eastciders starts the year off right with its new champagne-like Texas Brut Cider. The new limited release officially launches mid-December and is widely available after the new year in all Austin Eastciders markets across the country.

Texas Brut Cider is a full-flavor, super dry cider with only three grams of sugar and is the second cider in Austin Eastciders’ Limited Release line. “The flavor is reminiscent of crisp apple on the front, and finishes tart, leaving your mouth feeling dry like a sip of champagne,” said Brittnay Perlo, R&D Manager, Austin Eastciders. “Texas Brut Cider is perfect for all types of occasions, whether it’s a casual day drink event or poured into a fancy glass to toast the night away.”

“Austin Eastciders had a great 2018. According to Nielsen, our year-to-date growth is up 67 percent vs 2017 across the US and we’ve had a lot of exciting innovations from Ruby Red Grapefruit to Spiced Cider,” said Brad McKeever, president, Austin Eastciders. “Our Limited Release Texas Brut is the first new flavor to ring in 2019.”

Austin Eastciders Texas Brut Cider officially launched Dec. 13 and hits store shelves and taps widely in January across all of Austin Eastciders national markets. It is available in six-pack cans and on draft.

About Austin Eastciders

With the inclusive rallying-cry, “Cider Y’all,” Austin Eastciders produces craft ciders in Austin,Texas, using all-natural ingredients and bittersweet apples to create traditionally inspired ciders. Founded in 2013, Austin Eastciders has six cider varieties, including Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider, Austin Eastciders Texas Honey, Austin Eastciders Blood Orange, AustinEastciders Pineapple Cider and Austin Eastciders Ruby Red Grapefruit. The cidery also producers a rotating line of limited release ciders like Spiced Cider and Texas Brut Cider. Austin Eastciders products are available in retailers like HEB, Kroger, Target and Whole Foods and in bars and restaurants throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., the Carolinas, Nashville, New Mexico, Iowa, New York and other markets across the Mid-Atlantic. Austin Eastciders is available in six-pack and 12-pack 12 oz cans and draft. For the latest on Austin Eastciders, follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram under @Eastciders or visit austineastciders.com.