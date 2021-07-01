Austin Eastciders’ Maker’s Stash Series Returns with Release of Lemon Ginger

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin Eastciders is excited to announce the return of their Maker’s Stash series with the launch of Lemon Ginger! The Maker’s Stash limited edition experimental line of ciders combines the creative spirit of Austin’s East Side with craft and culinary flavors for a unique sensory experience with every new cider. The platform for creative expression of cider led the team to Lemon Ginger, a dry cider with an effervescent mixture of bright lemon and spicy ginger, with a boozy base of the Eastciders’ crisp dry cider.

Ginger cider is a style that has been around for some time, and with the rise in popularity of ginger and lemon cocktails, the team at Austin Eastciders had the perfect inspiration. This limited-edition Lemon Ginger Cider is crafted with bittersweet apples blended with bright, acidic lemons and finished with a beautiful bite of ginger. The full-flavored 6.5% ABV offering pairs well with fish tacos, Thai noodle salads, light goat cheese, and can be the base of a variety of delicious cocktails.

Not only did the Maker’s Stash project allow Austin Eastciders to flex their creative muscles with flavor experimentation, they also kept things uniquely Austin with the drinks can design. The brand collaborated with the talented and ever-cool illustrator Lauren Dickens to create the special Lemon Ginger cider can art. A native Texan, Lauren’s fresh illustration style and down-to-earth roots were a perfect match for the Maker’s Stash cider creation.

Lemon Ginger will be available in 6-packs at $13.99 in various retailers in Texas, Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, Michigan, New Mexico, Arizona, New Jersey, Kansas, Missouri, Maryland, Louisiana, Kentucky, Georgia, Arkansas, and Connecticut.

With the inclusive rallying-cry, “Cider Y’all,” Austin Eastciders produces craft ciders in Austin, Texas, using real ingredients and bittersweet apples to create traditionally inspired ciders. Founded in 2013, Austin Eastciders offers a robust core collection?including the Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider, Austin Eastciders Blood Orange and Austin Eastciders?Pineapple. The cidery also produces a rotating line of limited release ciders ranging from a Spiced Cider to the summer-ready Watermelon Cider. Austin Eastciders products are available in retailers like HEB, Kroger, Target and Whole Foods and in bars and restaurants across 18 states including?Texas, Oklahoma, Philadelphia, DC, the Carolinas, Nashville, New Mexico, Iowa, Arizona, Georgia, New York and other markets across the Mid-Atlantic. Austin Eastciders are available in 6-pack and 12-pack 12oz cans, 19.2 oz Super Tall Boy cans and draft.

